[January 29, 2019] New Year Brings Good News For Silicon Valley Job Seekers

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent exclusive economic survey finds that, moving into the new year, Silicon Valley's job market is a hotbed of opportunity for skilled workers. Each quarter for the last ten years, West Valley Staffing Group (WVSG) has surveyed an ever-growing number of Silicon Valley hiring managers. While the survey questions focus on upcoming business and hiring expectations, respondents' answers provide insights that extend beyond these key factors. More than 800 professionals responded to the latest survey and, according to the data gathered, over 95% anticipate their companies to grow (59.7%) or hold steady (35.6%) during the next quarter. According to Charlie Allport, WVSG's Executive Vice President, these statistics are a good sign for the economy, and especially for job seekers. "When companies are in growth mode, they usually need more employees in order to realize that growth. This means a "buyers' market" for candidates, who know they can be choosy about their next move. In fact, there is a steady uptick in the number of employees who are leaving their current roles for better opportunities. What does this trend mean for companies? They need to step up theirrecruiting efforts considerably in order to attract the talent they need to achieve their business goals."



Allport's observation echoes the latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report https://www.bls.gov/web/empsit/ceshighlights.pdf, which shows that there are more job openings than candidates looking for work. The report also states the number of temporary workers in 2018 grew by almost 100,000 over 2017; a trend that is expected to continue into 2019. For more information about the economic data provided above, or to participate in future Silicon Valley Economic Surveys, please call WVSG at 408.735.1420 or visit www.westvalley.com

About West Valley Staffing Group

West Valley Staffing Group (WVSG), an independent, privately owned staffing organization, brings 50 years of experience providing comprehensive staffing solutions through four specialty companies; West Valley Engineering, Prostar Staffing, West Valley Technology and Accountants Now! Today, all four specialty companies fall under the umbrella organization, West Valley Staffing Group, which has offices in Sunnyvale, Pleasanton, and currently supports projects domestically in over 35 states. For more information, or to schedule an interview with the company's President and CEO, Mike Williams, please contact Mary Tran at mtran@westvalley.com. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-year-brings-good-news-for-silicon-valley-job-seekers-300785671.html SOURCE West Valley Staffing Group

