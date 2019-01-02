|
|[January 29, 2019]
|
New Wrike Survey Finds 88 Percent of Full-Time Employees Are Happy at Work; Diversity, Company Mission, and Management Are Key Factors
Wrike, the collaborative work management platform for high performance
teams, today released the first data set from the company's inaugural
Happiness Index. The survey found that the majority of full-time
employees in the United States are happy at work with 71 percent of
respondents reporting that they are "mostly happy" and 17 percent
describing themselves as "elated." This initial selection of findings
explores the impact company culture has on employee happiness and
indicates a significant correlation between happiness and greater
diversity, belief in company mission and vision, and strong
relationships with managers. The Happiness Index also suggests that
collaborative work management (CWM) software can have a positive impact
on employee happiness with CWM users 85 percent more likely to identify
as being happy.
"Fostering workplace happiness and understanding what really drives
employee engagement is evolving - it's not just about paying the highest
salary and providing lunch," says Wrike Vice President of People
Operations Megan Barbier. "In today's competitive talent market, it is
important that companies consider emerging factors, like diversity and
technology, that are playing an increasingly important role in employee
happiness. Our hope is that the Wrike Happiness Index will help us, and
other leaders, identify new trends in the workplace and which factors,
like deploying CWM technology, have the greatest impact on happiness so
we can invest our resources in the things that matter most to our
talent."
The Wrike Happiness Index reveals that CWM users are 91 percent more
likely than non-CWM users to describe their relationship with their
manager as "very good." This could be attributed to the real-time
visibility CWMs provide, which fosters honest communication between
employees and managers, as well as amongst team members. CWM software
also helps employees understand how their work fits into greater company
objectives, which may be why 70 percent of CWM users say their company's
mission and vision strongly resonate wih them; compared to only 41
percent of non CWM-users.
"CWM software was initially developed to improve collaboration and
project management practices, but this data shows it can also support
key factors that increase workplace happiness from transparency to
building trust and helping employees understand that they are part of
something bigger," Barbier added.
Among the Key Findings:
-
Happier employees are 55 percent more likely to say their workplace is
above average in diversity than those that identify as "mostly
unhappy" or "miserable."
-
Seventy percent of happier employees report a strong connection with
their company mission and vision, while 32 percent of unhappy or
miserable employees either feel no affinity for their company mission
and vision (17 percent) or don't know even know what they are (15
percent).
-
Sixty-three percent of CWM users identify as either mostly happy or
elated compared to only 34 percent of non-CWM users.
-
Happy employees are nearly three times more likely to attend
after-work events, 25 percent more likely to eat lunch with their
colleagues, and nearly three times more likely to describe their
relationships with their managers as very good.
-
Happier employees are 70 percent more likely to take at least a
30-minute lunch break or eat lunch with friends, while less happy
workers are 57 percent more likely to spend their lunch breaks on
social media.
-
CWM users are 70 percent more likely than non-CWM users to enjoy
participating in team events and over three times more likely to work
remotely at least three times per week.
Wrike commissioned Atomik Research, an independent creative market
research agency, to conduct this survey. Respondents consisted of adults
who work full-time for an organization with more than 200 employees.
This survey was conducted in the United States, United Kingdom, France,
and Germany, and resulted in at least 1,000 respondents in each country.
Respondents were evenly split between male and female. The margin of
error fell within +/- 2 percentage points with a confidence interval of
95 percent.
Additional U.S. findings from the Culture data set in the Wrike
Happiness Index are available for free here: https://cdn.wrike.com/ebook/US_Happiness_index.pdf.
The complete Wrike Happiness Index will be available in May 2019.
About Wrike
Wrike is the collaborative work management platform for market leaders.
The Wrike platform helps organizations align work with the most
important business objectives, create new efficiencies, and drive
results. It brings out the best in teams by giving them a single digital
workplace with all the tools, features, and integrations needed to
manage, automate, and complete work at scale. Founded in 2006 and
headquartered in Silicon Valley, Wrike is the partner of choice for more
than 18,000 organizations, including Google, Tiffany & Co., and Edelman (News - Alert),
and two million users across 140 countries. For more information, visit: www.wrike.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005080/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]