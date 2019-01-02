|
|[January 29, 2019]
|
New Media Announces Agreement to Acquire the Newspaper Assets of Schurz Communications, Inc. for $30.0 Million
New Media Investment Group Inc. ("New Media" or the "Company") (NYSE:
NEWM), one of the largest publishers of locally based print and online
media in the United States as measured by number of publications,
announced today that it has agreed to acquire the newspapers and related
assets of Schurz Communications, Inc. ("Schurz") for $30.0 million.
Schurz is selling ten daily newspapers, which include the highly
attractive college towns of South Bend, IN (The South Bend Tribune) and
Bloomington, IN (Herald-Times). The group has average daily
circulation of 105,000 and Sunday circulation of 94,000 and its websites
average over 4 million unique visitors monthly and have over 300,000
social media followers. Additionally, there are nine weekly and fourteen
other community publications that have aggregate weekly circulation of
250,000. These assets span Indiana, South Dakota, Maryland, Michigan,
and Pennsylvania.
"We are excited to welcome the Schurz publications and their employees
into New Media," said Michael E. Reed, New Media President and Chief
Executive Officer. "After nearly 150 years of ownership, we are honored
that the Schurz family has chosen us to steward these papers into the
future. They have a long history of strong journalism and community
impact and we are excited to build upon their digital efforts with the
introduction of our UpCurve products."
The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter. Moorgate
Securities, LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Schurz
Communications in connection with this transaction.
About New Media Investment Grup Inc.
New Media supports small to mid-size communities by providing
locally-focused print and digital content to its consumers and premier
marketing and technology solutions to our small and medium business
partners. The Company is one of the largest publishers of locally based
print and online media in the United States as measured by our 145 daily
publications. As of September 30, 2018, New Media operates in
over 555 markets across 37 states reaching over 23 million people on a
weekly basis and serves over 221,000 business customers.
For more information regarding New Media and to be added to our email
distribution list, please visit www.newmediainv.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking
statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding
the completion and timing of the completion of the acquisition, our
ability to build on the digital efforts of the acquired businesses and
other potential benefits of the acquisition. These statements are based
on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a
number of risks and uncertainties, such as general economic conditions
in the markets in which we operate, closing conditions of the
anticipated acquisition, inadequate diligence, our ability to
successfully grow the acquired business and difficulties integrating the
acquired business. These and other risks and uncertainties could cause
actual results to differ materially from those described in the
forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond our control. The
Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained.
Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking
statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of
the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to
differ from such forward-looking statements, see the risks and other
factors detailed from time to time in the Company's Annual Report on
Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Furthermore, new risks and
uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the
Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause
its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking
statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of
this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to
release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking
statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's
expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or
circumstances on which any statement is based.
