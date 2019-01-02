|
|[January 29, 2019]
New Fortress Energy LLC Amends Registration Statement to Expedite Initial Public Offering Following Resumed Operations by the SEC
New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ: NFE) ("New Fortress" or the "Company")
announced today that it has filed an amendment to its registration
statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
(the "SEC (News - Alert)") in order to expedite the completion of its initial public
offering as a result of the resumed operations by the SEC. The offering
information is unchanged from the information contained in the amendment
to the registration statement the Company filed on January 25, 2019, and
reflects the proposed sale of 20,000,000 Class A shares at an initial
public offering price of $15.00 per share. New Fortress expects to enter
into an underwriting agreement in connection with the effectiveness of
the registration statement. In addition, New Fortress intends to grant
the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional
3,000,000 Class A shares at the initial public offering price, less
underwriting discounts and commissions. The Class A shares have been
approved for listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker
symbol "NFE."
In the most recent amendment to the registration statement filed on
January 29, 2019, New Fortress removed the language indicating that the
registration statement would become effective automatically on February
13, 2019 pursuant to Section 8(a) under the Securities Act of 1933, as
amended (the "Securities Act"), and included the traditional delaying
amendment that indicates that the registration statement must be
declared effective by the SEC. Because the SEC has resumed operations,
New Fortress is seeking to expedite effectiveness of the registration
statement to a date during the week of January 28, 2019 if approved by
the staff of the SEC.
Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Citigroup and Credit Suisse are acting as lead
book-running managers for the proposed offering. Additional book-running
managers are Evercore ISI (News - Alert) and Allen & Company LLC. Co-managers are JMP
Securities and Stifel.
The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a
prospectus that meets the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities
Act. A copy of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from:
Morgan Staley & Co. LLC
Attention: Prospectus Department
180
Varick Street, 2nd Floor
New York, NY 10014
Barclays Capital Inc.
c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions
1155
Long Island Avenue
Edgewood, NY 11717
Telephone: (888) 603-5847
Email:
barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com
Citigroup Global Markets Inc.
c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions
1155
Long Island Avenue
Edgewood, NY 11717
Telephone: (800) 831-9146
Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC
Attention: Prospectus Department
Eleven
Madison Avenue, 3rd Floor
New York, NY 10010
Telephone:
(800) 221-1037
Email: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com
Important Information
A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed
with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not
be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the
registration statement becomes effective. The registration statement may
be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov
under "New Fortress Energy LLC." This press release shall not constitute
an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there
be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which
such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the
registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such
state or jurisdiction.
About New Fortress Energy LLC
New Fortress Energy is a global energy infrastructure company founded to
help accelerate the world's transition to clean energy. The company
funds, builds and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to
deliver fast-track, turnkey energy solutions that enable economic
growth, environmental stewardship and transform local industries and
communities. New Fortress Energy is majority-owned by a fund managed by
an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group.
Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute
"forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements,
including statements regarding the effectiveness of the registration
statement, represent the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning
future events, and it is possible that the results described in this
press release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are
subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are
outside of the Company's control, that could cause actual results to
differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking
statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on
forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.
Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is
made, and, except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any
obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as
a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors
emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to
predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking
statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other
cautionary statements in the prospectus included in the registration
statement filed with the SEC in connection with the Company's initial
public offering, which could cause its actual results to differ
materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.
