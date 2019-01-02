[January 29, 2019] New AI-based Ericsson Operations Engine Makes Managed Services Simple

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has launched a new Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based managed services offering for communications service providers – the Ericsson Operations Engine. The solution is an end-to-end managed services operating model that, through Artificial Intelligence, automation, and the power of data, reimagines network and IT operations, network design and optimization, and applications development and maintenance. The Ericsson Operations Engine directly and proactively addresses service providers' managed services complexity challenges as the industry moves to the reality of 5G and IoT. The Ericsson Operations Engine has three building blocks: Service-centric business model based on business outcomes : Using AI, automation and data insights, the Ericsson Operations Engine addresses targeted business outcomes for service providers such as enhanced customer experience, revenue growth and efficiency.

: Using AI, automation and data insights, the Ericsson Operations Engine addresses targeted business outcomes for service providers such as enhanced customer experience, revenue growth and efficiency. End-to-end capabilities : delivering on business outcomes through AI-based design, planning and optimization, data-driven operations, dynamic deployment, applications development, and collaborative innovation.

: delivering on business outcomes through AI-based design, planning and optimization, data-driven operations, dynamic deployment, applications development, and collaborative innovation. Components: Best-in-class tools and processes that leverage data, AI and automation as well as expertise and investments in the service provider domain. Peter Laurin, Senior Vice President, Head of Managed Services, Ericsson, says: "Networks are quickly becoming significantly more complex to operate as we introduce IoT and 5G at scale, and virtualize core networks, while aiming to enhance user experience at the same time. The Ericsson Operations Engine enables us to create sustainable differentiation for our managed services customers as it evolves operations from being network-centric to user experience-centric. It fundamentally changes our way of operating networks from reactive to proactive, leveraging data, automation and artificial intelligence." Curtis Price, Program Vice President, Infrastructure Services, IDC, says: "Managed services will play a significant role in the service providers transformation initiatives taking place worldwide. Nearly 65 percent of service providers indicate that managed services will be key in addressing their main operational concerns around customer satisfaction – improving customer experience is the number one factor that will influence service providers use of managed services – revenue growth and cost efficiency. It's also clear that advanced technologies like AI, automation and analytics represent the underlying pillars for supporting and enabling operational transformation through managed services partnerships." The Ericsson Operations Engine, as well as the latest trends and future of managed services, will be showcased by Ericsson at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. NOTES TO EDITORS Read more about Ericsson Operations Engine and Managed Services business at: www.ericsson.com/en/managed-services For media kits, backgrounders and high-resolution photos, please visit www.ericsson.com/press FOLLOW US: www.twitter.com/ericsson www.facebook.com/ericsson www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson www.youtube.com/ericsson Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here. MORE INFORMATION AT: News Center media.relations@ericsson.com (+46-10-719-69-92) investor.relations@ericsson.com (+46-10-719-00-00) About Ericsson Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com Ericsson at Mobile World Congress 2019 Join or follow Ericsson at MWC 2019 in Barcelona from February 25 to 28 and experience the future of 5G and IoT innovation. We will present unique insights on 5G business opportunities and showcase use cases that enhance service providers' business and customer experiences. Take the opportunity to learn more about the latest trends and technology shaping the ICT industry, now and in the future. Join us live and online at www.ericsson.com/mwc This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com http://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/new-ai-based-ericsson-operations-engine-makes-managed-services-simple,c2727292 The following files are available for download:







