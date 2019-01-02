|
|[January 28, 2019]
New eSafety Systems Software Release is a Safety Culture-Changing Event
eSafety Systems, Inc., a premier safety management technology
solution provider, announced today a release of an upgrade to its
Company's Risk Assessment & Mitigation Program (RAMP™) framework and
platform. RAMP helps reduce incidents through the standardization and
continuous improvement of project standard operating procedures. The
upgrade continues to build on the ISO 45001, a set of standards for
management systems of occupational health and safety, published in March
2018. This OH&S management system helps eliminate hazards and other risk
factors, ensuring a safe and healthy workplace for the clients'
employees.
Another key component of the release makes use of the Continuous
Improvement Process (CIP), a model of incremental improvements to
services, products, and processes. The release combines a set of tools
and reports that takes input form managers and employees alike and uses
CIP model to make small but very frequent system improvements. As
employees - and all system users - get involved and take ownership of
the process, the constant feedback leads to measurable and repeatable
improvements. The Saety Observation Report (SOR) is a great example of
the CIP usage.
Finally, the company has announced an expansion of their consulting
services. "It's all about changing the organization's safety culture",
said Boris Apotovsky, the company's Vice President of Business
Development. "Continuous improvement software helps improve visibility
and team collaboration." The company believes that its combination of
the newly upgraded platform, its extremely flexible customization
through rapid software development, and expanded consulting services
will provide an unparalleled user experience that will put it ahead of
competition in the safety management technology space.
About eSafety Systems, Inc.
eSafety
Systems, Inc. is a premier risk assessment and safety management
technology solution provider for the construction as well as both
traditional and alternative energy industries. Company's Risk Assessment
& Mitigation Program (RAMP®) framework and platform features Continuous
Process Improvement. This OH&S management system is based on ISO 45001
standards and has a proven track record to reduce incidents, improve
compliance and increase efficiency for clients. The company also
provides unparalleled customization and consulting services. Through its
subsidiaries, the company also offers modularized technology solutions
with secure, patented communication process for risk management and
mitigation, wrap-up management, payrolls, key risk indicators,
comprehensive reporting and data analysis, incident reporting, safety
plans, and training.
