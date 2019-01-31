[January 26, 2019] New York Record Label CW-One Music Group Inks Distribution Deal With AWAL

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CW-One Music Group, LLC is very excited to announce its partnership with Manhattan-based music company AWAL through a distribution deal, after the NY record label underwent reconstruction to further its reputation as a powerhouse in the music industry. Signing this agreement right before the New Year, CW-One Music Group will help its roster of artists take their music to the next level by utilizing AWAL's top-tier marketing, promotion and distribution services in collaboration with internal executives from the company. Carlton Wright, Chairman and CEO, said, "The bar has officially been raised under this new deal, as CW-One Music Group will continue to build a reputation of excellence, by adding a creative team of seasoned producers and artists, in addition to maintaining relationships established throughout the music industry. What this venture will do for many independent artists, will change the way music companies do business in promoing talent, which will create the ultimate consumer experience for the mainstream."



For more information about the joint venture and/or to learn more about CW-One Music Group, please visit www.cwonemusicgroup.com. About CW-One Music Group

CW-One Music Group, LLC - the parent company of CW-One Entertainment, is the independent leader in music and entertainment. We specialize in, artist management, music production, digital distribution, promotions and marketing, A&R, and artist development. We also provide unique services for artists who are prepared for radio promotions, music placement, licensing, and publishing. The company's past roster of talent include music productions for artists such as, Noreaga & Capone, Busta Rhymes, Murda Mil- pka 'Uncle Murda', Lloyd Banks, Cam'ron and Red Cafe' to name a few. In addition, the production company received a movie score for "The Corrupter" featuring Chow Yun Fat, and went certified gold for a single produced by Omar Glover called - '1st Degree', performed by "Da Franchise" under the Violator Compilation Album - feat. Gravy, Q "The Kid", Vegas and Red Café and more. Media Contact:

Ike Morgan

ike.morgan@cwonemusicgroup.com

646-768-6191 Photo(s):

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-record-label-cw-one-music-group-inks-distribution-deal-with-awal-300784761.html SOURCE CW-One Music Group, LLC

