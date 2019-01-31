|
|[January 25, 2019]
New Fortress Energy LLC Announces Definitive Offering Terms for Initial Public Offering
New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ: NFE) ("New Fortress" or the "Company")
announced today that following its recent nine-day roadshow, it has
filed an amendment to its registration statement on Form S-1 with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in connection with
the definitive offering terms of its initial public offering of Class A
shares representing limited liability company interests in New Fortress
(the "Class A shares"). New Fortress is offering 20,000,000 Class A
shares at an initial public offering price of $15.00 per share. New
Fortress expects to enter into an underwriting agreement in connection
with the effectiveness of the registration statement on those deal
terms. In addition, New Fortress intends to grant the underwriters a
30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 Class A shares
at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and
commissions. The Class A shares have been approved for listing on the
Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "NFE."
New Fortress has included in the registration statement the initial
public offering price and the number of shares offered and specific
language under Rule 473(b) promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933,
as amended (the "Securities Act"), such that the registration statement
is expected to become automatically effective, pursuant to Section 8(a)
of the Securities Act and Rule 459 under the Securities Act, on February
13, 2019. While President Trump announced today a three-week agreement
to reopen the federal government, it is not clear how quickly the SEC
may be able resume normal operations. If the SEC does resume normal
operations sufficient to complete the offering without reliance on
automatic effectiveness, New Fortress intends to pursue alternatives to
obtain effectiveness of the registration statement prior to February 13,
2019.
Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Citigroup and Credit Suisse are acting as lead
book-running managers for the proposed offering. Additional book-running
managers are Evercore ISI and Allen & Company LLC. Co-managers are JMP
Securities and Stifel.
The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a
prospectus that meet the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities
Act. A copy of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from:
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
Attention: Prospectus Department
180
Varick Street, 2nd Floor
New York, NY 10014
Barclays Capital Inc.
c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions
1155
Long Island Avenue
Edgewood, NY 11717
Telephone: (888) 603-5847
Email:
barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com
Citigroup Global Markets Inc.
c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions
1155
Long Island Avenue
Edgewood, NY 11717
Telephone: (800) 831-9146
Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC
Attention: Prospectus Department
Eleven
Madison Avenue, 3rd Floor
New York, NY 10010
Telephone:
(800) 221-1037
Email: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com
Important Information
A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed
with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not
be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the
registration statement becomes effective. The registration statement may
be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov
under "New Fortress Energy LLC." This press release shall not constitute
an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there
be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which
such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the
registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such
state or jurisdiction.
About New Fortress Energy LLC
New Fortress Energy is a global energy infrastructure company founded to
help accelerate the world's transition to clean energy. The company
funds, builds and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to
deliver fast-track, turnkey energy solutions that enable economic
growth, environmental stewardship and transform local industries and
communities. New Fortress Energy is majority-owned by a fund managed by
an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group.
Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute
"forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements represent
the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it
is possible that the results described in this press release will not be
achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks,
uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the
Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially
from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.
Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking
statements as a prediction of actual results.
Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is
made, and, except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any
obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as
a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors
emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to
predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking
statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other
cautionary statements in the prospectus included in the registration
statement filed with the SEC in connection with the Company's initial
public offering, which could cause its actual results to differ
materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.
