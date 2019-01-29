New Customers and Partnerships Contribute to Glooko's 2018 Success and Sets Stage for Accelerated Growth

Glooko continues to add blood glucose meters, insulin pumps, continuous
glucose monitors, and other diabetes and health devices to its platform,
and in 2018, has entered into partnerships with close to a dozen
additional medical device and pharmaceutical companies to support their
products. Glooko now syncs data with over 190 devices globally,
including the Omnipod Dash, Dexcom G6, and new innovations such as smart
insulin pens, implantable sensors, and patch pumps once they are
commercially available. Glooko has also expanded strategic relationships
with partners such as Novo
Nordisk and Insulet
to support new product innovations and expand access to Glooko in new
geographies. With over 12 billion data points, the Glooko database is
one of the largest in the diabetes industry and generates powerful
insights to help providers and people with diabetes make treatment
decisions.
"I'm extremely proud of the success we've achieved in 2018, and look
forward to accelerating our growth this year," said Russ Johannesson,
CEO of Glooko. "We continue to invest in our capabilities to provide
diabetes insights and decision support to providers and people with
diabetes and are excited to introduce enhanced offerings that aim to
improve care and lower costs."
