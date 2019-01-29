|
|[January 24, 2019]
|
News Corp to Report Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Earnings
News Corp (News - Alert) will release its second quarter Fiscal 2019 results on
Thursday, February 7, 2019. News Corp Chief Executive Robert Thomson and
Chief Financial Officer Susan Panuccio will host a call with analysts
and media to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. EST (Sydney: Friday,
February 8, at 9:00 a.m. AEDT). Reporters are invited to join the call
on a listen-only basis.
A live audio webcast of the call will be available via http://investors.newscorp.com.
The call can also be accessed by dialing:
U.S. Participants: 1-877-830-2636
Non-U.S.
Participants: 1-785-424-1802
Passcode: 4577629
A replay will be available approximatel three hours following the
call's conclusion and for 10 business days thereafter by dialing:
U.S. Participants: 1-888-203-1112
Non-U.S.
Participants: 1-719-457-0820
Passcode: 4577629
The earnings release will be distributed and available on http://investors.newscorp.com prior
to the call.
About News Corp
News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) (NASDAQ:NWSA) (ASX:NWS) (ASX:NWSLV) is a global,
diversified media and information services company focused on creating
and distributing authoritative and engaging content. The company
comprises businesses across a range of media, including: news and
information services, book publishing, digital real estate services and
subscription video services in Australia. Headquartered in New York,
News Corp operates primarily in the United States, Australia, and the
United Kingdom, and its content is distributed and consumed worldwide.
More information is available at: http://www.newscorp.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190124005720/en/
