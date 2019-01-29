|
|[January 24, 2019]
|
New Data on Digital Learning Reveals Emerging Trends and Top Challenges for K-12 Students and Teachers
While an increasing number of schools across the U.S. are embracing
digital learning, a new study from Schoology
- the leading K-12 learning management and assessment platform - reveals
that too many students still lack access to technology in the classroom
and at home. This is just one of several major findings released today
in the State
of Digital Learning in K-12 Education study, which provides an
in-depth view of the biggest challenges, opportunities and priorities
related to digital learning and student achievement in K-12 schools.
"Our State of Digital Learning research gives educators from across the
country an important lens to help make informed technology decisions for
their schools and districts," said Justin Serrano, President of
Schoology. "We've seen an increased interest in and focus on utilizing
technology to improve instruction throughout the years, and we want to
help improve EdTech through our innovative products and research."
Nearly 9,300 K-12 teachers and administrators from across the U.S. -
most having more than 10 years of experience in education - responded to
the survey, making it one of the largest K-12 surveys ever conducted.
The study explores several topics, includng obstacles to student
learning, challenges teachers face, the role and impact of technology,
digital citizenship, emerging EdTech trends, the most effective
instructional approaches, and the impact of professional learning
communities on professional development.
Key findings of the report include:
Digital learning remains inaccessible for many children
The challenges that educators face include a lack of infrastructure,
budget or access at home - all of which are beyond a teacher's control.
Around 35 percent of teachers felt that student access to technology was
a major digital learning challenge, while nearly a third of
administrators listed technological infrastructure as a top digital
learning challenge.
Strategic approach required to reduce complexity for teachers
Nearly 38 percent of teachers surveyed said juggling multiple tools for
teaching and learning is a challenge. At some point, incorporating too
many tools without a strategic approach to doing so can become more
burdensome than helpful.
Internet safety is a huge concern
More than 34 percent of respondents cited internet safety as the number
one digital citizenship concern, yet an equal number of respondents do
not have a digital citizenship program in place or are not encouraged to
discuss the topic with students.
Social media is finding its place in the classroom
About 40 percent of schools allow social media for educational purposes
only, while nearly 20 percent have an openly permitted social media
policy. These numbers speak to the notion that institutions are
increasingly meeting students where they are.
Professional Development (PD) needs an upgrade
Digital learning needs to extend beyond the K-12 classroom and into
teacher PD opportunities. Most PD courses are still conducted via
in-person workshops, with 60 percent of schools and districts relying on
periodic workshops.
You can view and download the study at https://www.schoology.com/state-of-digital-learning
About Schoology
Schoology seamlessly connects learning management with assessments so
that school districts can improve student performance, foster
collaboration throughout their community and personalize learning for
every student. Every day millions of students, parents, faculty and
administrators from nearly 2,000 K-12 school districts leverage
Schoology to advance what is possible in education. For more
information, visit www.schoology.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190124005503/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]