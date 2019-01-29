|
|[January 24, 2019]
|
New Exponential-Powered Digital Video Product Integrates Content from Motor Trend Group, Increases User Interaction with Mazda Creative Ad Units
Exponential
Interactive, one of the largest digital advertising companies
reaching more than 700 million users monthly, today announced the
results from its Garage Team Mazda video campaign to increase brand
awareness for the Mazda CX-5. The campaign eclipsed engagement
benchmarks, delivering more than double post-engagement click throughs,
driving traffic to Mazda's website.
The goal was to achieve brand awareness in market, with the initiative
running from November 2017 to March 2018. The campaign delivered higher
engagements and time spent in unit, proving that users were interacting
with the content. Thus, it achieved higher vehicle awareness and ad
awareness, with a qualified user group of adults ages 18 to 49 in market
for a vehicle next year, as reported by Kantar Brand Lift Insights. In
particular the video ad campaign drove a significant 30.1 percent lift
in vehicle awareness and a 69.6 percent lift in ad awareness.
Garage Team Mazda partnered with Exponential and Motor Trend Group to
create awareness through VDX ad units. The offering allows brands, like
Mazda, to insert curated content from Motor Trend Group's media into
scalable, interactive and engaging VDX ad units, which are available in
a variety of formats including live stream and 360-degree video. Mazda
was the first brand advertiser to utilize Exponential's VDX Content
Amplifier offering.
According to Garage Team Mazda, Mazda is constantly on the lookout for
new and innovative offerings to showcase Mazda vehicles in a manner that
engages buyers, which is what Exponential's VDX Content Amplifier unit
delivers. With Exponential, Garage Team Mazda was able to collaborate
and build a campaign that unified creative content with desired
performance, ensuring consumers could establish familiarity with the
Mazda brand in an immersive way.
The campaign, which promoted the model's innovation and design, used
credible and unbiased content from Motor Trend Group, including Chief
Designer Gives Us A Walkaround of the 2017 Mazda CX-5, and 6
Things To Know About the 2017 Mazda CX-5. In addition to the reviews
featured in-unit, Garage Team Mazda showcased Mazda's CX-5 model with
other tabs, including Home, Features and Gallery. The Kantar study
showed there was an even distribution of user interaction wthin each
tab, assigning high interest to interact with all features within the ad
unit.
"Consumers are over-saturated with advertisements, which can be a
challenge for brands to connect with their audiences. This deployment of
our VDX Content Amplifier highlighted Exponential's ability to achieve
favorable results and relevant advertising for Mazda," said Danielle
Cravatt, SVP of Sales for Americas at Exponential. "The VDX Content
Amplifier offering allows brands to deliver interactive ad units through
various formats, which has proved successful in enabling Mazda to
showcase their CX-5 campaign creative in ad unit."
Additional notable campaign results include:
-
Engagement rate of 2.57 percent targeted to 15 geos
-
Average time spent in unit was 32 seconds, exceeding the 23 second
benchmark
-
Post engagement click through rate of 8.04 percent exceeding the
benchmark at 3.14 percent.
To learn more about Exponential and VDX, visit http://exponential.com/.
About Exponential
Exponential is a technology-driven advertising company that enables
brands to drive consumer engagement and performance across display,
video and mobile.
When you have the right balance of people and technology, amazing things
can happen. Exponential uses big data and machine learning to understand
consumer interests in real-time, and delivers innovative creative
experiences designed to trigger emotions that drive affinity and spend.
For more than 15 years, we have delivered superior advertising products
and services that consumers embrace, agencies recommend, brands select,
media providers prefer, and our employees are proud of.
Exponential has offices in 16 countries. For more information, please
visit www.exponential.com.
About Mazda North American Operations
Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California,
and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of
Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 600
dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in
Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including
photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.
Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at
@MazdaUSA and Facebook (News - Alert) at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.
About Motor Trend Group
Motor Trend Group is the largest automotive media company in the world,
bringing together Discovery's fast-growing Velocity network and a vast
automotive digital, direct-to-consumer, social and live event portfolio,
including MOTOR TREND, HOT ROD, ROADKILL, AUTOMOBILE, and more than 20
other industry-leading brands. With a cumulative reach of more than 131
million, the company encompasses television's #1 network for automotive
superfans, a leading automotive YouTube (News - Alert) Channel, and
the Motor Trend app, the only auto-dedicated subscription
video-on-demand service.
About Kantar
Kantar is the world's leading data, insight and consultancy company. We
know more about how people live, feel, shop, vote, watch and post
worldwide than any other company. Working across the entire sales and
marketing lifecycle, we help brands uncover growth in an extraordinary
world. Kantar is part of WPP and its services are employed by over half
of the Fortune 500 companies in 100 countries.
