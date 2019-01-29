[January 24, 2019] New innovative global partnership to expand digital health services for families and children living with disability

CALGARY, Jan. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadian-based digital health and innovation leader, The Uncomplicated Family Inc. and Thirteenth Floor Corp., a Seoul, South Korea-based virtual reality (VR) leader with offices opening in Toronto and Manchester UK, today announced a two-year international partnership to create a series of virtual reality modules for Teleroo™ - a video-based collaboration software designed and owned by The Uncomplicated Family that improves care for those impacted by disability. Both companies have entered into a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), focusing on the creation of a series of VR training modules called Teleroo™ Academy. The goal of Teleroo™ Academy is to "train the trainer" and teach adult-learning objectives in an interactive, immersve virtual environment. Teleroo™ Academy will increase the confidence and skills of clinical staff and caregivers around the world in supporting the health and learning of children with neurodevelopmental disorders, like Autism Spectrum Disorder.



"Connecting with a leading global virtual reality firm, such as Thirteenth Floor, will produce greater outcomes and is the next step in the evolution of our technology," says Robyn Woods (Henderson), Teleroo™ founder and CEO. "Our joint venture will change lives and help us achieve our goal of connecting one billion lives to quality services across the world." The MOU provides for a broad-based core alliance between the companies that will blend virtual and clinical expertise to form new cutting-edge interactive technology.

Thirteenth Floor produces real-life cinematic VR content based on a variety of special 360 shooting technologies. Additionally, the company produces interactive content based on computer graphics and game engines, and is capable of grafting engine-based technologies into content. Teleroo™ is an award-winning, patented collaboration tool that connects care teams, families, and their communities through engagement, and leads to an increase in continuity of care and behavioural health, along with desired fiscal outcomes for hospitals and governments. The tool represents the future of patient-centred care in action and founded on the service delivery model of evidence-informed practice, including video modelling and deep coaching. Both companies expressed the need for collaboration with extensive partners and stakeholders to develop a breadth of excellence in behavioural and disability research. Woods and Thirteenth Floor CEO, Jung Woo Park (Noel), are aware of the uniqueness of the relationship and will begin sharing resources and engaging new partners immediately. "This amazing marriage of two global leaders focuses on delivering health outcomes with the best clinical and technological talent in the world," states Park. "Even though we're on opposite sides of the world, we speak the same language of entrepreneurial passion and supporting our most vulnerable in achieving the highest quality of life possible. Any new partner or investor will only add to our success." Teleroo™ currently serves communities in Alberta, British Columbia and Ohio. It plans to further align efforts and initiatives with the Government of Canada's mandate of broadening and expanding access to digital health services to meet the needs of children, families, and clinical communities in rural northern communities and isolated areas. Thirteenth Floor Corp. is developing a distribution platform and extensive library of health and medical-related interactive VR and 360 content, in addition to a growing library of Travel, Entertainment, and Sports content. In establishing a Canadian office, Thirteenth Floor Canada, it is building North American partnerships for the prototyping and development of innovative and market-focused projects. About Teleroo™ The Uncomplicated Family Corporate Group is the parent company and legal entity for Teleroo™, all Teleroo™ products, and Kids Uncomplicated US. Teleroo™ is the collective name for its exclusive suite of proprietary, patent-pending technology and therapy tools. Teleroo™ is the result of more than 10 years of research and development, and the collective expertise and experience of its team of therapists, practitioners, researchers, software developers, and its families. Visit us at www.teleroo.com to learn more. SOURCE Teleroo

