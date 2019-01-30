|
|[January 24, 2019]
|
New Shipping and Mailing Rates Bring New Challenges and Opportunities for Businesses in 2019
Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), a global technology company that provides
commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing, and
data today noted that the recent rate increases by FedEx® and UPS® and
the pending January 27 rate increase for the U.S. Postal Service (USPS (News - Alert)®)
will prompt U.S. businesses to adopt new and innovative solutions and
services to optimize their mission-critical shipping and mailing
operations.
Many of these businesses have exploding package volumes, with needs in
both mail and digital communications. The complexity of managing
multiple disparate carrier rate structures and systems for packages, as
well as mailing rates, is causing many businesses to look for solutions
and incentives to both lower their costs and simplify their processes.
New technology, tools and services are available to help businesses
simplify their operations by integrating shipping and mailing,
connecting physical sending with digital systems and data, and
delivering consolidated accounting and reporting functions.
"Businesses are continually challenged to better manage their shipping
and mailing operations," said Chris Giles, Vice President, Global
Product Management, Pitney Bowes. "Thankfully, there are new cloud-based
multicarrier solutions, like SendPro
from Pitney Bowes, available to help even the smallest shippers and
mailers maximize their budgets. These solutions help small businesses
compare package rates between carriers to best meet their customer
requirements and deliver like the big guys. For mailers, the metering
discount and presorting options, will allow businesses to lower their
overall mailing costs with each mail piece."
Here are some of the key rate changes that could have significant impact
on most businesses:
Package Shipping Rates Rise Across the Board -- Package
shipping rates continue to rise for all three major U.S. carriers.
-
FedEx raised its FedEx Express package and freight standard list rates
by an average of 4.9 percent for U.S., U.S. export and U.S. import
services. It also raised its FedEx Ground and FedEx Home Delivery
standard list rates by an average of 4.9 percent as well.
-
UPS increased its U.S. Ground, Air and Freight rates by an average of
4.9 percent.
-
USPS will institute an average rate increase of 5.9 percent for
Priority Mail®. Overall rates for First Class Package Service will go
u 11.9 percent and any package going across the country will see a
significant increase, anywhere from $0.43-$1.43.
First-Class Mail® Rates Increase; But Greater Discounts Available
-- the price of a first-class stamp will increase from $.50 to
$.55; however, businesses that apply postage using a postage meter
instead of stamps, will now save $.05 on every First-Class Mail letter
they send.
In announcing the increase in the discount from $.03 to $.05 per piece,
the USPS noted that, "meter-based payment is more efficient than
stamp-based payment - it eliminates the need for stamp production,
distribution, and cancellation - and fosters more consistent use of the
postal system, slowing the migration of mail volume to electronic
channels. Small business volume in particular should be protected by
this decision."
-
Using a postage meter will save $.05 per piece, meaning instead of
$.55 per piece, the cost is $.50. A small business that sends 1000
pieces of mail per month can easily save $600 in postage annually
simply by using a meter. This metered mail savings also applies to PC
Postage®, Permit Imprints and Pre-Cancelled stamps and is on top of
the many other benefits of metered mail, including convenience,
accuracy, cost accounting, security, and payment options.
* For more details on these rate changes, visit Pitney
Bowes Rate Change Central.
Here are three recommendations for businesses to optimize their sending
operations in 2019:
-
Compare Rates. New cloud-based solutions can help you
deploy a consistent, unified and scalable approach to sending packages
and mail to gain greater control and visibility into the true cost of
shipping and mailing within your organization. New technology can
enable organizations to:
-
Facilitate multi-carrier management, enables selection of the best
carrier for each package based on a simple view of service level,
cost and value
-
Access USPS commercial-based savings that aren't available at the
post office; saving up to 40% on things like Priority Mail
-
Initiate carrier pickup in real-time from the desktop, tablet or
mobile device
-
Automatically reconcile all charges to one account
-
Improve the package receipt process, so inbound tracking
capability becomes as convenient as outbound shipping
-
Meter your Mail. Using a postage meter saves 5 cents per
piece for envelopes - up to 3.5 ounces. This metered mail savings also
applies to PC Postage®, Permit Imprints and Pre-Cancelled stamps and
is on top of the many other benefits of metered mail, including
convenience, accuracy, cost accounting, security, and payment options.
-
Use Presort Services. Presorting helps maximize postal
discounts and allows the mail to be introduced into the postal system
closer to its final destination, generating deeper postal discounts
and streamlining mailing operations. Commingling your mail with mail
from other businesses will enable you to gain greater postage
discounts while ensuring your mail arrives on-time, at the right place.
Pitney Bowes is committed to helping businesses of all sizes simplify
their sending operations and thrive in the connected and borderless
world of commerce. For more information on the latest rate changes and
to learn how to simplify your sending operations, visit www.pitneybowes.com.
About Pitney Bowes
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company providing
commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around
the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy
and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs
in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns;
cross-border ecommerce; presort services; office mailing and shipping;
location data; and software. For nearly 100 years Pitney Bowes has been
innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of
getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional
information visit Pitney Bowes, the Craftsmen of Commerce, at www.pitneybowes.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190124005228/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]