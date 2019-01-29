[January 24, 2019] New Year, New Offer: Amazon Canada Launches New Prime Student Monthly Offer for University and College Students

Students can enjoy Amazon Prime for just $3.99 a month without an annual commitment Along with the new monthly offer, students can now stream thousands of TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video as part of their six-month trial SEATTLE, Jan. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - (NASDAQ:AMZN)—– Amazon Canada today introduced a monthly membership option for Prime Student members. At $3.99, the monthly option offers Prime Student members in Canada an alternative to the existing annual membership, which is $39. "We are excited to see Prime Student resonate so well with students in Canada and are pleased to offer another flexible, monthly option at a low price of $3.99 per month," said Mike Strauch, Country Manager for Amazon Canada. "With Prime Video now included in their six-month trial, student members can start enjoying award-winning content from Amazon right away." Prime Student is a Prime membership designed specifically for post-secondary students that offers an unparalleled combination of shopping and entertainment all in one place. Students of two- and four-year schools signing up to the monthly plan get access to all the benefits of Prime Student including: Fast, Free Shipping: Unlimited FREE Two-Day Shipping on millions of items

Even Faster , Free Shipping: FREE One-Day Shipping in select cities and FREE Same-Day Delivery if shipping to Toronto or Vancouver on eligible orders

, Free Shipping: FREE One-Day Shipping in select cities and FREE Same-Day Delivery if shipping to or on eligible orders Prime Video: Instant access to movies and TV shows including popular licensed content plus critically-acclaimed and award-winning Prime Original Series and Movies from Amazon Studios like The Grand Tour , The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan (also now included in the six-month trial sponsored by UGO)

, and (also now included in the six-month trial sponsored by UGO) Deals and Special Offers: Exclusive student deas and offers including discounts on selected textbooks (for a limited time use TEXT10 at checkout), fashion and much more

Twitch Prime: Enjoy a selection of free games and in-game loot

Amazon Photos: Securely store existing photo collections, automatically upload new photos taken and access them anytime, anywhere, at no cost



Signing up is simple – eligible students only need to provide their school email address to begin enjoying the benefits of Prime Student membership for six months at no cost by visiting amazon.ca/joinstudent. Following the trial, students now have the option to continue their membership for $3.99 per month on the new monthly plan or for just $39 per year, less than half the cost of an annual Amazon Prime membership. Similar to September, January is another busy month for school shopping on Amazon.ca as students head back to class. Popular search terms around this time of year include humidifier, notebook, laptop, pop socket and printer, while top purchases include the Instant Pot, Hilroy Notebooks and Cottonelle Ultra Comfort Care Double Roll Toilet Paper. To shop these best-sellers and more, including exclusive deals, school supplies, textbooks, backpacks, and home essentials, customers can visit the Back to Class Store at amazon.ca/backtoclass.

About Prime Student

Millions of members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime Student. Amazon Prime Student gives university and college students unlimited FREE Two-Day Shipping on millions of items, FREE One-Day Shipping to select cities and FREE Same-Day Delivery if shipping to Toronto or Vancouver on eligible orders over $25. Eligible students can sign up for a six-month trial of Prime Student to access these benefits, plus unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Prime Video and free unlimited photo storage with Prime Photos. After that it's just $39 a year or $3.99 a month — half the price of a regular Amazon Prime membership — and includes over a million songs with Prime Music and free games and in-game loot with Twitch Prime. To learn more, visit amazon.ca/student. About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews. SOURCE Amazon Canada

