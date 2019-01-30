|
|[January 23, 2019]
|
New Consumer Study Finds Strong Appeal for Features of ATSC 3.0 Next-Gen Television
New research from the Phoenix deployment of Next-Gen Television
shows that the new service delivering live, over-the-air TV could
increase broadcast TV viewing and drive sales of new television
receivers.
This research was the result of consumer lab testing by research
consultancy Magid recently conducted in conjunction with the Phoenix
Model Market project partners and the Pearl TV broadcast business group.
In lab testing, viewers said that the ATSC 3.0 capabilities could make
them start watching broadcast programming (even if they don't currently
do so). Some broadcast viewers also said an ATSC 3.0-enabled device
could make them want to watch broadcast TV even more than they currently
watch.
"Consumers find most value in the combination of features. The
combination of Enhanced Video - 4K video with High Dynamic Range - and
Immersive 3D Audio have the broadest appeal," noted Pearl TV Managing
Director Anne Schelle.
"The consumer sentiment that we heard and felt most during the lab
testing was excitement about ATSC 3.0 capabilities and a high overall
level of interest in engaging with those capabilities and services
through their local broadcasters," said Bill Hague, Executive Vice
President, Magid.
Other key insights from the consumer lab testing highlight the
importance of enhanced audio and customization of the viewing experience.
91% of consumers say they are either "interested" or "very
interested" in using a service like Next-Gen ATSC 3.0.
-
As seen in previous testing, the concept of ATSC 3.0 is appealing to a
wide range of consumers.
-
Of all the consumer categories that were in the study - such as those
who are already intensive broadcast TV watchers, sports enthusiasts,
and Spanish-dominant viewers - most saw at least a couple of features
that would enhance their live TV vewing experience.
Enhanced Audio features have the broadest appeal.
-
In a laboratory environment, consumers could easily see and hear how
ATSC 3.0 could give them access to live content that has Immersive 3D
Audio, allow them to boost specific portions of audio using a Dialogue
Enhancement feature, and allow them to customize audio tracks.
-
These kinds of Enhanced Audio features are appealing to consumers
because they are practical, and they make the live TV viewing
experience more interactive and immersive.
80% of consumers say they are either "interested" or "very
interested" in purchasing an ATSC 3.0 television or add-on device.
Four key themes emerge as unique benefits of ATSC 3.0:
-
Over-the-Air Signal Access - Gives easy access to live content
that consumers find valuable.
-
Customization - Allows viewers to personalize their live TV
experience, which helps them find what they want easier, interact with
the content they love in new ways, and even discover new content in
the process.
-
Interactivity - Makes live TV more interactive; many "feel
better" about watching TV if they are actively engaging with the
content or if they feel there is an educational component to it.
-
Inclusivity - Allows viewers to customize content in a way that
makes it more enjoyable for family and friends.
About Magid
Magid is a consumer-centered business strategy company delivering
courageous thinking that shapes better experiences, products and
services. Since 1957, thousands of local and global brands in over 40
countries have engaged the firm for bold ideas that have helped achieve
innovation and success. The Magid team is passionately curious and
driven by the pursuit of improving human experiences with every
engagement.
Magid Media Contact:
Bill Daddi, Daddi Brand Communications
Bill@DaddiBrand.com
(646)
370-1341
(917) 620-3717
About the Phoenix Model Market:
The Phoenix Model Market program forms the first collaborative
single-market effort to plan for and implement a transition to
next-generation over-the-air television broadcasting. Phoenix Model
Market participants are creating an open test bed for the mutual benefit
of all stakeholders in the ecosystem.
About Pearl
Pearl TV is a business organization of U.S. broadcast companies with a
shared interest in exploring forward-looking broadcasting opportunities,
including innovative ways of promoting local broadcast TV content and
developing digital media and wireless platforms for the broadcast
industry. Its membership, comprising more than 220 network-affiliated TV
stations, consists of nine of the largest broadcast companies in America
including: Cox (News - Alert) Media Group; the E.W. Scripps Company; Graham Media
Group; Hearst Television Inc.; Meredith Local Media Group; Nexstar Media
Group, Inc.; Raycom Media; and TEGNA, Inc.
Pearl Media Contact:
Dave Arland, Arland Communications
dave@arlandcom.com
(317)
701-0084
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190123005051/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]