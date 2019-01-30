[January 23, 2019] New Consumer Study Finds Strong Appeal for Features of ATSC 3.0 Next-Gen Television

New research from the Phoenix deployment of Next-Gen Television shows that the new service delivering live, over-the-air TV could increase broadcast TV viewing and drive sales of new television receivers. This research was the result of consumer lab testing by research consultancy Magid recently conducted in conjunction with the Phoenix Model Market project partners and the Pearl TV broadcast business group. In lab testing, viewers said that the ATSC 3.0 capabilities could make them start watching broadcast programming (even if they don't currently do so). Some broadcast viewers also said an ATSC 3.0-enabled device could make them want to watch broadcast TV even more than they currently watch. "Consumers find most value in the combination of features. The combination of Enhanced Video - 4K video with High Dynamic Range - and Immersive 3D Audio have the broadest appeal," noted Pearl TV Managing Director Anne Schelle. "The consumer sentiment that we heard and felt most during the lab testing was excitement about ATSC 3.0 capabilities and a high overall level of interest in engaging with those capabilities and services through their local broadcasters," said Bill Hague, Executive Vice President, Magid. Other key insights from the consumer lab testing highlight the importance of enhanced audio and customization of the viewing experience. 91% of consumers say they are either "interested" or "very interested" in using a service like Next-Gen ATSC 3.0. As seen in previous testing, the concept of ATSC 3.0 is appealing to a wide range of consumers.

Of all the consumer categories that were in the study - such as those who are already intensive broadcast TV watchers, sports enthusiasts, and Spanish-dominant viewers - most saw at least a couple of features that would enhance their live TV vewing experience.



Enhanced Audio features have the broadest appeal. In a laboratory environment, consumers could easily see and hear how ATSC 3.0 could give them access to live content that has Immersive 3D Audio, allow them to boost specific portions of audio using a Dialogue Enhancement feature, and allow them to customize audio tracks.

These kinds of Enhanced Audio features are appealing to consumers because they are practical, and they make the live TV viewing experience more interactive and immersive. 80% of consumers say they are either "interested" or "very interested" in purchasing an ATSC 3.0 television or add-on device.

Four key themes emerge as unique benefits of ATSC 3.0: Over-the-Air Signal Access - Gives easy access to live content that consumers find valuable. Customization - Allows viewers to personalize their live TV experience, which helps them find what they want easier, interact with the content they love in new ways, and even discover new content in the process. Interactivity - Makes live TV more interactive; many "feel better" about watching TV if they are actively engaging with the content or if they feel there is an educational component to it. Inclusivity - Allows viewers to customize content in a way that makes it more enjoyable for family and friends. About Magid Magid is a consumer-centered business strategy company delivering courageous thinking that shapes better experiences, products and services. Since 1957, thousands of local and global brands in over 40 countries have engaged the firm for bold ideas that have helped achieve innovation and success. The Magid team is passionately curious and driven by the pursuit of improving human experiences with every engagement. Magid Media Contact:

About the Phoenix Model Market: The Phoenix Model Market program forms the first collaborative single-market effort to plan for and implement a transition to next-generation over-the-air television broadcasting. Phoenix Model Market participants are creating an open test bed for the mutual benefit of all stakeholders in the ecosystem. About Pearl Pearl TV is a business organization of U.S. broadcast companies with a shared interest in exploring forward-looking broadcasting opportunities, including innovative ways of promoting local broadcast TV content and developing digital media and wireless platforms for the broadcast industry. Its membership, comprising more than 220 network-affiliated TV stations, consists of nine of the largest broadcast companies in America including: Cox (News - Alert) Media Group; the E.W. Scripps Company; Graham Media Group; Hearst Television Inc.; Meredith Local Media Group; Nexstar Media Group, Inc.; Raycom Media; and TEGNA, Inc.

