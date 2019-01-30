|
|[January 23, 2019]
|
New Standardized Plasmids Available for Lentiviral Manufacturing
Aldevron announced today from Phacilitate Leaders World, Miami, the
immediate availability of standardized plasmids for lentiviral
production through a license agreement with Oxford Genetics. Under the
agreement, Aldevron will provide Rev, VSV-G, GagPol and expression
plasmids royalty-free for all applications, including pre-clinical and
clinical development and commercial production.
Aldevron's pALD Lenti product line of packaging and expression plasmids offers the highest quality, optimized for any recombinant lentiviral vector production. (Graphic: Aldevron)
The pALD Lenti product line of pALD-Rev, pALD-VSV-G and pALD-GagPol
packaging plasmids will be immediately available for research
Clients will be able to provide their gene of interest and Aldevron will availability beginning in summer of 2019.
Clients will be able to provide their gene of interest and Aldevron will
clone the construct into the lentivirus expression plasmid for custom
production. Together these four plasmids can be used for recombinant
lentiviral vector production, thereby allowing all researchers to
benefit from shared large-scale production and fast delivery times.
"Genetic medicine has experienced remendous growth with the approval of
multiple products that dramatically improve life," said Michael
Chambers, Aldevron's CEO. "Lentiviral vectors are the key component for
manufacturing many of these treatments. The free availability of
lentiviral packaging plasmids will significantly reduce the time and
cost to develop and commercialize these products."
Chambers added that Aldevron's production scale and experience with
custom manufacturing of lentiviral expression plasmids combined with the
in-stock packaging plasmids provide clients with a complete set of
products and services for their programs. "The lack of complicated
intellectual property and royalty structures will further enable our
clients and the patients they serve," added Chambers.
"It is a pleasure to be working with a market-leading group like
Aldevron. From our early discussions, Oxford Genetics felt that there
was a strong alignment of our individual strengths," said Ryan Cawood,
CEO of Oxford Genetics. "This partnership with Aldevron will serve the
needs of the gene and cell therapy industry by improving access to
Oxford Genetics' proven next-generation lentiviral plasmid system."
To request more information on Aldevron's lentivirus products, please
visit the pALD Lenti product page.
About Aldevron
Aldevron serves the biotechnology industry
with custom production of nucleic acids, proteins, and antibodies.
Thousands of clients use Aldevron-produced plasmids, RNA and gene
editing enzymes for projects ranging from discovery research to clinical
trials to commercial applications. These products are critical raw
materials and key components in commercially available drugs and medical
devices. Aldevron specializes in GMP manufacturing and is known for
inventing the GMP-SourceTM quality system. Company
headquarters are in Fargo, North Dakota, with additional facilities in
Madison, Wisconsin, and Freiburg, Germany. To learn more, visit www.aldevron.com.
About Oxford Genetics
Oxford Genetics is a leading synthetic
biology company focused on developing novel technologies to overcome the
challenges associated with the discovery, development and production of
biologics, gene therapies, cell therapies and vaccines. Our proprietary
genomic system enables the precise engineering of DNA, which in
combination with our automated platforms, drive the rational design of
complex biologics and their associated production processes with the
overarching aim of increasing predictability, robustness and
scalability, while lowering cost and human error.
