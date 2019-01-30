[January 22, 2019] New Fiery DFE and High-speed LED Inkjet Solutions Drive Customer Digital Print Growth at 20th Annual EFI Connect Conference

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Printing, packaging and industrial manufacturing professionals from across the globe are converging on Wynn Las Vegas, learning new ways to advance their businesses at one of the world’s top print conferences, EFI™ Connect . The 20th annual Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (Nasdaq:EFII) users conference is providing valuable insights as well as news of important digital print technology innovations, including:

a new, highly advanced FS350 platform for EFI Fiery ® digital front ends (DFEs),

® digital front ends (DFEs), a new Fiery proServer Premium DFE technology offering significantly faster processing on individual jobs for EFI superwide-format printers, and

DFE technology offering significantly faster processing on individual jobs for EFI superwide-format printers, and EFI’s newest high-speed, premium-quality hybrid flatbed/roll-to-roll superwide-format LED printer, the VUTEk® h5 . Worldwide premiere of new EFI Fiery DFE technology

Fiery FS350 Pro will drive new cut-sheet and continuous-feed digital production presses from EFI partners, as well as ultra-high-speed single-pass inkjet presses from EFI. It handles extended-gamut CMYK+ configurations and offers unique tools to save on specialty toners and inks, reducing waste while delivering amazing color results on high-value print products. Using the newest version of EFI Fiery Command WorkStation ®, customers gain an intuitive and integrated user experience with a single shared interface for Fiery Driven™ digital equipment, including wide- and superwide-format inkjet printers and ultra-high-speed inkjet presses. New Fiery integrations with Duplo finishing devices offer automated cutting, slitting, creasing and spot coating workflows. Faster, better and more profitable signage and graphics production

For superwide-format inkjet production on EFI printers, the newest-version EFI Fiery proServer Premium DFE launching at Connect uses GPU-accelerated FAST DRIVE technology to process individual jobs twice as fast on average, eliminating idle printer time so users can maximize their printer investments. The high-volume, premium-quality EFI VUTEk h5 hybrid LED printer making its debut at EFI Connect is part of the VUTEk h series of devices that global EFI R&D teams developed from the ground up to establish new benchmarks for productivity and profit opportunity. The 126-inch wide printer can run up to 109 boards per hour and offers eight-color and optional four-color printing modes plus white, as well as an up to nine-layer print capability. The h5 model, which is also available as a field upgrade to the EFI VUTEk h3 printer, features UltraDrop™ Technology with native 7-picoliter grayscale printhead imaging and true multi-drop addressability, delivering exceptional smoothness in shadows, gradients and transitions. VUTEk h series printers’ automated table and carriage alignment – along with a new camera-based vision system for subpixel alignment, printhead density balance, and step and bi-directional set up – significantly increase productivity and accuracy. And, the series’ drop-in ink design system eliminates ink waste and provides fill-while-printing functionality for continuous productivity. The Connect exhibit floor also features the EFI Pro 24f flatbed and Pro 32r roll-to-roll LED printers, along with the EFI VUTEk 3r+ , a best-in-class LED roll-to-roll printer offering even higher throughput, image quality and efficiency. Plus, attendees can see the company’s latest advancement for the expanding soft-signage market: the EFI VUTEk FabriVU® 340i – an aqueous dispersed dye-sublimation printer offering in-line calendering at fast production speeds.



Digital printing’s next frontier: Industrial production innovation

Connect also features displays and VR demos showcasing the broader scope of advanced capabilities in EFI’s digital portfolio, including ultra-high-speed, direct-to-board corrugated production on the multiple award-winning EFI Nozomi C18000 single-pass LED inkjet press, and advanced tile decoration using new 5th generation EFI Cretaprint ® printers. Several conference workshops, keynotes and demonstration areas highlight important industrial production and re-shoring opportunities in textiles – a market where EFI is a leading innovator with a unique ecosystem that includes cutting-edge EFI Optitex ® 2D and 3D CAD solutions and Fiery DesignPro software for textile design. Numerous samples of creative output applications are on display from EFI Reggiani , a leading line of technologies offering eco-friendly printing and new, high-volume single-pass production, with stunning colors and color fidelity using a variety of inks to support virtually any fabric type.

“Our commitment to innovation means EFI customers have few limits in how they can create new opportunities in digital print,” said Frank Mallozzi, EFI’s chief revenue officer. “With the advanced solution demonstrations, training and networking happening this week, EFI Connect will prove that it is an exciting time to be an EFI customer, and it is an exciting opportunity for all of us at EFI to once again put on what has become a landmark event for the industry.” The dynamic speaker lineup at this year’s conference will help customers develop new strategies and processes that can spell future success in an increasingly diverse range of applications. Keynote and general session presenters include new EFI CEO Bill Muir; Joseph Popolo, CEO of The Freeman Co.; fashion designer Ariel Swedroe; Olivier Gariépy and Michel Savoie of the Cirque du Soleil® Costume Workshop; EFI CFO Marc Olin; and Gabriel Matsliach, senior vice president and general manager, EFI Productivity Software. The conference also includes more than 200 presentations and hands-on training sessions from top EFI specialists and some of print’s leading management and technology experts. EFI partners participating in Connect’s solutions center include: 3M™ Commercial Solutions; Aberdeen Fabrics; Berger Textiles; Duplo; Enfocus; Esko; Highcon; Kodak™; Konica Minolta® Business Solutions U.S.A.; Lubrizol; MBM Corporation; OneVision; The Print and Graphics Scholarship Foundation; Print Speak; Printing United; Progress® Software Corp.; Ricoh® Americas Corp.; RISO; SpencerMetrics; Xerox® and Zünd®. About EFI?

EFI™ is a global technology company, based in Silicon Valley, and is leading the worldwide transformation from analog to digital imaging. We are passionate about fueling customer success with products that increase competitiveness and boost productivity. To do that, we develop breakthrough technologies for the manufacturing of signage, packaging, textiles, ceramic tiles, and personalized documents, with a wide range of printers, inks, digital front ends, and a comprehensive business and production workflow suite that transforms and streamlines the entire production process. (www.efi.com) Follow EFI online: Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/EFIPrint

