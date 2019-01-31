[January 22, 2019] New 672 area code for British Columbia

VANCOUVER, Jan. 22, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Starting May 4, 2019, the new area code 672 will be added to the current 604, 250, 778 and 236 area codes already in use in British Columbia. The new area code is being introduced in response to the increasing demand for phone numbers in the region, ensuring residents and businesses continue to have enough numbers to meet demand well into the future. "The new area code will be introduced gradually across the province starting on May 4, 2019. After this date, consumers and businesses requesting a new phone number may receive one with the new area code. Numbers with the new 672 area code will only be assigned to customers once there is o longer a sufficient supply of numbers with the existing area codes – 604, 250, 778 and 236, " said Edward Antecol, General Manager of the Canadian Numbering Administrator.



To ensure a seamless transition, businesses are encouraged to consider whether any changes will be required to their phone equipment. For example, businesses that restrict long distance calls will need to reprogram their equipment to accept the 672 area code as local. Residential customers will not need to make any changes to their equipment. The introduction of a new area code in a region does not affect the geographic boundaries for local calling areas or the way long distance calls are dialed. Special numbers such as 211, 311, 411, 611 and 911 will not be affected and will still be dialed using only three digits.

The Telecommunications Alliance Canada's major telecommunications service providers have joined forces to develop a communications campaign informing the public about the introduction of new area codes in certain calling areas. For more information about new area codes in Canada, please visit newareacodes.ca. SOURCE Telecommunications Alliance

