New Emoji Shaped USB Flash Drives from USB Memory Direct

COOPER CITY, Fla., Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- USB Memory Direct, a leading producer of high-quality wholesale flash drives for brands and businesses, opened their web store for individual consumers and launched a new line of silicone USB flash drives shaped like emojis. The Emojis include the three worldwide favorites: the poop emoji ("Poopsie"), the heart eyes emoji ("Heartsie"), and the crying laughing face emoji ("Laughsie"), which are all now available for purchase in USB Memory Direct's web store. Poopsie, Heartsie, and Laughsie are made of high-quality soft silicone that resembles the texture of high-end toys, instead of the industry standard material—PVC rubber. USB Memory Direct announced that they were working on perfecting the silicone process in Thrive Global in August 2018. The silicone made the Emoji exterior soft to the touch yet durable. The Emojis contain small 3.0 flash drives with capacities of 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB, making it functional for modern demands. As a manufacturer with over 15 years of experience, USB Memory Direct wanted to bring their expertise designing custom flash drives for businesses to the consumer landscape. Alog with the flagship line of Emoji USB Flash Drives, they have produced a number of other consumer flash drive products. Most notably among them a micro-sized USB 3.0 Type A and Type-C drive trademarked the "Ubie Ninja".



USB Memory Direct is excited to have their web store open to the public and looks forward to growing the store's inventory. "We have done so much research and quality control for wholesale flash drives, there's no reason why individual consumers shouldn't enjoy it," commented Nicholas Moller, Vice President. Web Store: https://www.usbmemorydirect.com/store/

USB Memory Direct is a leader in custom made flash drives, serving clients all over the world for over 15 years. Whether you're looking for a flash drive with a classic style or a to-scale replica of your company's most notable product, our grade-A memory prices are unbeatable. From Fortune 500 companies to small businesses, we transform your digital marketing materials and deliverables into a memorable product.

