|[January 22, 2019]
"New Cornerstones of Indian Internet Connectivity": DE-CIX Interwire to Open New Internet Exchanges in Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai
DE-CIX Interwire Internet Services Private Limited, the leading Internet
Exchange (IX) operator in the Indian market, will expand its business
activities to the Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai markets in the first
quarter of 2019. With the Mumbai IX powered by DE-CIX, the company
already operates the largest Internet Exchange in the most important
Exchange for the Indian sub-continent. Now owning a nationwide
license for India, the IX operator adds additional local markets to its
Indian footprint, which will allow key regions in India to benefit from
DE-CIX premium interconnection services. The three new Indian IXs will
run as DE-CIX Delhi, DE-CIX Kolkata and DE-CIX Chennai.
"We are delighted to play a key role in the effort to help India
establish a world-class Internet infrastructure and also lay the
foundation for Internet connectivity in India," says Ivo Ivanov, Chief
Executive Officer at DE-CIX International. "Adding Exchanges in the
Delhi, Chennai, and Kolkata markets is crucial for the development of
the Internet in these regions and we are happy to facilitate
interconnection between national networks and international players,"
Ivanov adds.
The expansion is in line with the growth of the Indian market in terms
of traffic and user-base. The Mumbai IX powered by DE-CIX enjyed
extraordinary growth in 2018 and became the first address for
international players for interconnecting in India. "With the Mumbai IX
we have established the base for exchanging IP traffic for India, and
have done so in India - instead of abroad. With our nationwide license
and now adding Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai to our Indian peering world,
we are taking the logical next step to exchange traffic much closer to
the end user. We are doing business wherever we are needed," concludes
Ivanov.
The Mumbai IX powered by DE-CIX is a carrier and data center-neutral
Internet Exchange based in Mumbai, India. It connects 150+ peering
partners, making it one of the largest IXs in India.
About DE-CIX Interwire
DE-CIX Interwire is India's largest fully carrier and data
center-neutral Internet Exchange which operates an IX in India under the
Mumbai IX Branding. Mumbai IX is a member of the Asia Pacific Internet
Exchange Association. It is fully backed and operated by the world's
leading Internet Exchange operator DE-CIX, headquartered in Frankfurt,
Germany. For more information, please visit https://www.mumbai-ix.net.
About DE-CIX
DE-CIX provides premium Internet exchange services and operates a wide
range of carrier and data center-neutral exchanges. The company serves
1500+ carriers, ISPs and content networks from 100+ countries, including
all leading international players in various metro markets in Europe,
the Middle East, and North America. With 6.7+ Terabits per second of
peak traffic, DE-CIX Frankfurt is the world's leading Internet Exchange.
For more information, please visit www.de-cix.net.
