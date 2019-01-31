|
|[January 22, 2019]
New Year, New Shipping Rates: ShippingEasy Launches 2019 Rate Change Guide for E-commerce Merchants
ShippingEasy, the leading provider of cloud-based shipping, inventory
management, and customer marketing solutions for e-commerce sellers, has
released its 2019
E-commerce Seller's Guide to Shipping Rate Changes. This free guide
helps online sellers prepare for and adapt to the 2019 rate changes that
are being rolled out by all major carriers. The guide is now in its
fourth year of publication and has helped countless online sellers
navigate annual shipping rate changes.
The ShippingEasy Rate Change Guide provides:
-
A Summary of the Rate Changes: A one-page, side-by-side
comparison of each carrier's changes, highlighting the most relevant
takeaways related to each, and providing links to more detailed
information on the carriers' sites.
-
Tools for Determining the Most Cost-Effective Carrier for a Given
Set of Shipping Parameters: The Guide is the only publication
available that provides easy-to-use comparison tables which allow
shippers to quickly determine which carrier provides the best pricing
for a package based on weight, destination zone, and service level. It
also points out where there may be alternative cost-saving services to
consider (e.g. USPS (News - Alert) First-Class Package Service®, USPS Priority Mail
Flat Rate® or USPS Priority Mail Regional Rate® boxes).
-
Examples of How the Changes Impact Real-World E-commerce Businesses:
The guide features case studies from online businesses in five
different product categories, drawn from ShippingEasy's proprietary
(and anonymous) shipping data. These examples not only show the impact
of rising rates but also highlight (where possible) opportunities to
save by considering alternative servces and/or carriers.
-
A New Tutorial Section on Dimensional Pricing: This pricing
model-which calculates shipping costs based on a package's dimensions
rather than weight for some large, light packages-is more important to
understand because USPS is moving to stricter dimensional pricing
rules. This may have a significant impact on the rates paid by some
sellers. The new section clearly explains how each carrier calculates
dimensional pricing and provides examples using real products to show
how it works.
This year's guide is especially relevant given the scale of the changes
being implemented by the three major carriers. In addition to the 4.9%
average rate increases which are becoming standard for UPS and FedEx,
USPS has made unusually significant changes this year. For example, for
2019 USPS will apply zone-based pricing to First Class Package Service®.
This new structure increases FCPS rates an average of 12%. The
aforementioned stricter dimensional pricing rules, which include a lower
divisor, will raise the dimensional weight of all packages subject to
dimensional pricing.
"Despite the unusual significance of this year's changes-especially from
USPS-we are still seeing opportunities to ship smarter to minimize the
impact of price increases," said Chris Vaughn, VP Marketing,
ShippingEasy. "The Guide provides intuitive, side-by-side comparisons of
the new rates, and helps point out how price increases can be mitigated
by looking at alternative services. As in years past, when we look at
real shipping data, we find opportunities to lower shipping costs
despite the increased rates and pass these lessons on to e-commerce
sellers."
To better comprehend how the 2019 rate changes will influence shipping
operations, and to determine the best shipping solutions for your
e-commerce business, download ShippingEasy's free 2019
E-commerce Seller's Guide to Shipping Rate Changes.
About ShippingEasy
ShippingEasy
is the easiest cloud-based shipping platform on the market. With
ShippingEasy, online merchants of all sizes can ship fast, with the best
rates, and grow orders. Our powerful integrations with leading online
marketplaces such as Amazon, eBay (News - Alert), Etsy, Walmart, Shopify, Magento,
WooCommerce and many others, allow customers to manage orders, automate
shipping, track shipments, and notify recipients - in one easy-to-use
platform. Complete with email marketing, customer and inventory
management features, along with our industry-leading phone, chat, and
email support - tens of thousands of online merchants use our
award-winning software to ship fast, cheap, and to grow their
businesses. ShippingEasy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stamps.com
(Nasdaq: STMP). For more information, visit ShippingEasy.com.
