[January 22, 2019] New Menino Survey of Mayors, from Boston University Initiative on Cities, Reveals Housing Costs and Lack of Living Wage Jobs as Top Obstacles to Social Mobility

According to Boston University's 2018 Menino Survey of Mayors, the affordable housing crisis remains top of mind for America's municipal leaders, with housing costs being the only issue both Democratic and Republican municipal leaders agree serve as a significant barrier to the social mobility of their city's residents. Likewise, a majority of mayors across the country view affordable housing as an integral part of their city's infrastructure, and nearly all believe decisions regarding housing should be made at the municipal level, not state or federal. Mayors are more divided, however, on the role living wage jobs play in social mobility; four in ten Democratic mayors cite the lack of living-wage jobs as the single greatest barrier to social mobility, compared to just one in ten Republican mayors. In fact, more Republicans - nearly two in ten - believe there are no barriers to social mobility in their cities. Mayors are also divided on living wage ordinances at the local level, with six in ten Democratic mayors supporting these policies - and the potential trade-offs. No Republican mayors expressed support. This year's Menino Survey found much more agreement among America's mayors on: Financial Incentives for Corporate Recruitment - America's mayors overwhelming say they emphasize workforce skills and composition, and quality of life - and not tax incentives - when recruiting prospective employers for their communities.

The Sharing Economy - Contrary to media headlines, a majority of municipal leaders report that ride, bike, car and home sharing have been beneficial for residents across the income spectrum and for the business community.

Diversity in Leadership - While Democratic and Republican mayors believe their city councils are largely good governing partners, they worry that people of color, those living on lower incomes, and renters are under-represented by these bodies.

Health & Opioid Crisis - Mayors cite obesity/diabetes and addiction as the top health challenges facing their cities, though majorities do not believe constituents hold them highly accountable for these concerns. Mayors disagree along partisan lines on other hot-button issues. Overall, about three-quarters of mayors believe immigrants should receive local government services regardless of their legal status. However, the partisan difference is stark: nearly all Democrats believe immigrants should receive local government services, while less than one-third of Republican mayors agree. A similar dynamic exists on the question of legalizing and regulating marijuana. While nearly two-thirds of Democrats favor legalizing, two-thirds of Republican mayors oppose the action. Overall, a slight majority favors legalizing and regulating marijuana. These are among the key findings of this year's survey, which was released today by the Boston University Initiative on Cities. The survey, named after the late Mayor of Boston Thomas Menino and supported by Citi Community Development and The Rockefeller Foundation, is an annual report detailing the most pressing needs and policy priorities of America's mayors. In total, 110 mayors from 37 states were interviewed throughout the summer of 2018, providing a representative sample of mayors and cities nationally. "While DC is shut down, mayors are grappling with major issues-even ones for which their constituents may not hold them accountable for at the ballot box, but which are key for their cities." said Graham Wilson, Director of the BU Initiative on Cities. "After close to 500 interviews and five years of survey findings, we continue to be amazed by the breadth of responsibilities that mayors must bear." The survey was released at the National Press Club today (Tuesday, January 22, 2019), with a presentation of key findings and a moderated discussion with Mayor Steve Adler of Austin, TX, Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson of Gary, IN and Mayor Nan Whaley of Dayton, OH. Other major findings of the study include: Housing Nearly two-thirds of mayors (62%) think of affordable housing as part of the city's infrastructure rather than a distinct sector.

43% of mayors of high-cost cities believe housing costs are the greatest obstacle to social mobility in their community. While mayors generally want to increase the amount of housing in their cities, most are only aiming for relatively modest increases over the next decade. Half of the mayors want a maximum unit increase of only 10%, while just over one-quarter want more aggressive growth of 20% or greater. Big-city mayors prefer more modest growth than their small-city counterparts, but both groups prefer that nearly 60% of the additional housing be owner-occupied, rather than rentals.

A slight majority (56%) of mayors believe that cities should encourage increasing housing density in more popular, established neighborhoods.

Nearly all (91%) mayors believe decisions regarding housing development should be made at the city level, not the neighborhood/sub-city, state, or federal levels.

A similar majority (64%) prefer to issue municipal bonds to finance major infrastructure projects,as opposed to partnering with the private sector.



"The Menino Survey of Mayors reveals just how widespread the affordable housing crisis is in our country; not just affecting big cities, but permeating into smaller urban areas as well," says Ed Skyler, Executive Vice President for Global Public Affairs at Citi and former New York City Deputy Mayor. "That's why Citi has focused on supporting innovative solutions - like community land trusts - all over the country that can help protect families from being displaced and preserve affordable homeownership opportunities for families living on lower incomes." Social Mobility & Living Wage

A plurality of mayors (32%) believe that the lack of living-wage jobs is the great obstacle to social mobility in their cities, followed by housing costs (27%).

While 42% of Democratic mayors believe the lack of living-wage jobs is the largest obstacle to social mobility in their cities, only 12% of Republican mayors agree. The latter group chose housing costs (27%), "something else" (27%), and "there are no obstacles to social mobility" (19%), before they chose insufficient living-wage jobs.

Partisanship is even starker when it comes to support for living-wage ordinances: while a majority (60%) of Democratic mayors support such regulations, even if they result in fewer overall jobs or risk the relocation of businesses, not one Republican respondent agrees living-wage ordinances are worth the trade-off. Responses on this question were the biggest partisan gap in the five years of the Menino Survey of Mayors. "As cities throughout the 100 Resilient Cities Network grapple with challenges related to housing, public health, and an ever-evolving economy, the perspectives of mayors in the Menino Survey is an invaluable resource for city leaders across the United States," said Corinne Letourneau, Associate Director for North America at 100 Resilient Cities, pioneered by The Rockefeller Foundation. Corporate Recruitment Workforce skills and composition (62%) and perceived quality of life (56%) topped the list of factors that mayors highlight when wooing new business. This contrasts with just 16% of mayors who said they emphasize tax incentives when recruiting companies generally.

However, when asked for the top two factors that would have the greatest impact on Amazon's second headquarters decision, 45% chose tax breaks and other financial incentives while a similar number selected workforce skills and composition.

Additionally, an overwhelming majority of mayors surveyed (84%) said that recruiting economic investments with financial incentives is good for the city, but that other cities offer too many economic development incentives. Mayors wish that cities would refrain from using these incentives, but are highly doubtful that would ever come to pass. "In Austin, growth is happening at a high-rate," said Austin Mayor Steve Adler. "The challenge is to manage this growth, so that it is distributed positively among neighborhoods and people, while also preserving what is already special about the city." Sharing Economy For those who have them, mayors report a positive impact of ride sharing companies like Lyft and Uber (89%) and bike sharing programs (79%) on their communities. Municipal leaders have more neutral views of car sharing companies like Zipcar (55% positive / 38% neutral) and home sharing companies like Airbnb (45% positive / 34% neutral).

However, the sharing economy is not evenly distributed across cities. While nearly all mayors reported the presence of ride and home sharing services, just half report having car sharing and two-thirds offer bike share.

In spite of their enthusiasm for these new economic forces, a slight majority of mayors (52%) believe the sharing economy services like Uber and Airbnb need to be more tightly regulated. Democrats are far more in favor of regulating these services (67%) than Republicans (18%). Diversity in Leadership A majority of mayors believe there needs to be more representation by their city council for particular communities, including Asian Americans (73%), Hispanics (68%), low-income people (60%), renters (57%), and immigrants (56%). Health Priorities Mayors believe obesity, and related issues like diabetes and heart disease, and addiction are the two greatest health challenges facing their cities, with 25% and 24% citing these concerns

However, mayors do not believe their constituents hold them highly accountable on these issues. Traffic accidents (70%) and gun violence (56%) top the list of health issues for which constituents hold them highly or somewhat accountable, whereas issues like substance abuse (36%), opioids (34%) and obesity (9%) are not generally regarded as their responsibility. "Cities around the country are dealing with the devastating effects of the opioid crisis," said Mayor Nan Whaley of Dayton. "Dayton has made enormous strides to combat this epidemic; we have focused on making treatment more accessible, have experimented with new policies, and have formed strong local partnerships to coordinate community resources." Other Hot-Button Issues Overall, a strong majority (70%) of mayors believe that immigrants should receive local government services regardless of their legal status. However, there are stark partisan differences; 86% of Democrats agree with the statement, while only 29% of Republicans agree.

A slim majority (53%) of mayors support legalizing and regulating the sale of marijuana. Republican mayors are overwhelming against legalizing marijuana (67%), while only 22% of Democrats are against legalization.

On gun violence, 56% of mayors believe their constituents hold them highly or somewhat accountable. And a slight majority (53%) support city oversight of gun ownership, while a third believe local government should avoid involvement. About the Initiative on Cities The Boston University Initiative on Cities researches, promotes, and advances the adaptive urban leadership strategies and policies necessary to support cities as dynamic centers of inclusive economic growth and sustainable development in the 21st century. Founded by a proven urban leader, the late Mayor of Boston Thomas Menino, and a highly regarded academic, Professor Graham Wilson, the Initiative serves as a bridge between academic research and the real-life practice of city governance. Additional information may be found at www.bu.edu/ioc and at www.surveyofmayors.com. About Citi Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management. Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube (News - Alert) : www.youtube.com/citi| Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook (News - Alert) : www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn (News - Alert) : www.linkedin.com/company/citi About The Rockefeller Foundation For more than 100 years, The Rockefeller Foundation's mission has been to promote the well-being of humanity throughout the world. Together with partners and grantees, The Rockefeller Foundation strives to catalyze and scale transformative innovations, create unlikely partnerships that span sectors, and take risks others cannot-or will not. For more information, please visit www.rockefellerfoundation.org. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005316/en/

