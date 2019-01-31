|
|[January 22, 2019]
|
New Menino Survey of Mayors, from Boston University Initiative on Cities, Reveals Housing Costs and Lack of Living Wage Jobs as Top Obstacles to Social Mobility
According to Boston University's 2018 Menino Survey of Mayors, the
affordable housing crisis remains top of mind for America's municipal
leaders, with housing costs being the only issue both Democratic and
Republican municipal leaders agree serve as a significant barrier to the
social mobility of their city's residents. Likewise, a majority of
mayors across the country view affordable housing as an integral part of
their city's infrastructure, and nearly all believe decisions regarding
housing should be made at the municipal level, not state or federal.
Mayors are more divided, however, on the role living wage jobs play in
social mobility; four in ten Democratic mayors cite the lack of
living-wage jobs as the single greatest barrier to social mobility,
compared to just one in ten Republican mayors. In fact, more Republicans
- nearly two in ten - believe there are no barriers to social mobility
in their cities. Mayors are also divided on living wage ordinances at
the local level, with six in ten Democratic mayors supporting these
policies - and the potential trade-offs. No Republican mayors expressed
support.
This year's Menino Survey found much more agreement among America's
mayors on:
-
Financial Incentives for Corporate Recruitment - America's mayors
overwhelming say they emphasize workforce skills and composition, and
quality of life - and not tax incentives - when recruiting prospective
employers for their communities.
-
The Sharing Economy - Contrary to media headlines, a majority of
municipal leaders report that ride, bike, car and home sharing have
been beneficial for residents across the income spectrum and for the
business community.
-
Diversity in Leadership - While Democratic and Republican mayors
believe their city councils are largely good governing partners, they
worry that people of color, those living on lower incomes, and renters
are under-represented by these bodies.
-
Health & Opioid Crisis - Mayors cite obesity/diabetes and addiction as
the top health challenges facing their cities, though majorities do
not believe constituents hold them highly accountable for these
concerns.
Mayors disagree along partisan lines on other hot-button issues.
Overall, about three-quarters of mayors believe immigrants should
receive local government services regardless of their legal status.
However, the partisan difference is stark: nearly all Democrats believe
immigrants should receive local government services, while less than
one-third of Republican mayors agree. A similar dynamic exists on the
question of legalizing and regulating marijuana. While nearly two-thirds
of Democrats favor legalizing, two-thirds of Republican mayors oppose
the action. Overall, a slight majority favors legalizing and regulating
marijuana.
These are among the key findings of this year's survey, which was
released today by the Boston University Initiative on Cities. The
survey, named after the late Mayor of Boston Thomas Menino and supported
by Citi Community Development and The Rockefeller Foundation, is an
annual report detailing the most pressing needs and policy priorities of
America's mayors. In total, 110 mayors from 37 states were interviewed
throughout the summer of 2018, providing a representative sample of
mayors and cities nationally.
"While DC is shut down, mayors are grappling with major issues-even ones
for which their constituents may not hold them accountable for at the
ballot box, but which are key for their cities." said Graham Wilson,
Director of the BU Initiative on Cities. "After close to 500
interviews and five years of survey findings, we continue to be amazed
by the breadth of responsibilities that mayors must bear."
The survey was released at the National Press Club today (Tuesday,
January 22, 2019), with a presentation of key findings and a moderated
discussion with Mayor Steve Adler of Austin, TX, Mayor Karen
Freeman-Wilson of Gary, IN and Mayor Nan Whaley of Dayton, OH.
Other major findings of the study include:
Housing
-
Nearly two-thirds of mayors (62%) think of affordable housing as part
of the city's infrastructure rather than a distinct sector.
-
43% of mayors of high-cost cities believe housing costs are the
greatest obstacle to social mobility in their community.
-
While mayors generally want to increase the amount of housing in their
cities, most are only aiming for relatively modest increases over the
next decade. Half of the mayors want a maximum unit increase of only
10%, while just over one-quarter want more aggressive growth of 20% or
greater. Big-city mayors prefer more modest growth than their
small-city counterparts, but both groups prefer that nearly 60% of the
additional housing be owner-occupied, rather than rentals.
-
A slight majority (56%) of mayors believe that cities should encourage
increasing housing density in more popular, established neighborhoods.
-
Nearly all (91%) mayors believe decisions regarding housing
development should be made at the city level, not the
neighborhood/sub-city, state, or federal levels.
-
A similar majority (64%) prefer to issue municipal bonds to finance
major infrastructure projects,as opposed to partnering with the
private sector.
"The Menino Survey of Mayors reveals just how widespread the affordable
housing crisis is in our country; not just affecting big cities, but
permeating into smaller urban areas as well," says Ed Skyler,
Executive Vice President for Global Public Affairs at Citi and former
New York City Deputy Mayor. "That's why Citi has focused on
supporting innovative solutions - like community land trusts - all over
the country that can help protect families from being displaced and
preserve affordable homeownership opportunities for families living on
lower incomes."
Social Mobility & Living Wage
-
A plurality of mayors (32%) believe that the lack of living-wage jobs
is the great obstacle to social mobility in their cities, followed by
housing costs (27%).
-
While 42% of Democratic mayors believe the lack of living-wage jobs is
the largest obstacle to social mobility in their cities, only 12% of
Republican mayors agree. The latter group chose housing costs (27%),
"something else" (27%), and "there are no obstacles to social
mobility" (19%), before they chose insufficient living-wage jobs.
-
Partisanship is even starker when it comes to support for living-wage
ordinances: while a majority (60%) of Democratic mayors support such
regulations, even if they result in fewer overall jobs or risk the
relocation of businesses, not one Republican respondent agrees
living-wage ordinances are worth the trade-off. Responses on this
question were the biggest partisan gap in the five years of the Menino
Survey of Mayors.
"As cities throughout the 100 Resilient Cities Network grapple with
challenges related to housing, public health, and an ever-evolving
economy, the perspectives of mayors in the Menino Survey is an
invaluable resource for city leaders across the United States," said Corinne
Letourneau, Associate Director for North America at 100 Resilient
Cities, pioneered by The Rockefeller Foundation.
Corporate Recruitment
-
Workforce skills and composition (62%) and perceived quality of life
(56%) topped the list of factors that mayors highlight when wooing new
business. This contrasts with just 16% of mayors who said they
emphasize tax incentives when recruiting companies generally.
-
However, when asked for the top two factors that would have the
greatest impact on Amazon's second headquarters decision, 45% chose
tax breaks and other financial incentives while a similar number
selected workforce skills and composition.
-
Additionally, an overwhelming majority of mayors surveyed (84%) said
that recruiting economic investments with financial incentives is good
for the city, but that other cities offer too many economic
development incentives. Mayors wish that cities would refrain from
using these incentives, but are highly doubtful that would ever come
to pass.
"In Austin, growth is happening at a high-rate," said Austin Mayor
Steve Adler. "The challenge is to manage this growth, so that it is
distributed positively among neighborhoods and people, while also
preserving what is already special about the city."
Sharing Economy
-
For those who have them, mayors report a positive impact of ride
sharing companies like Lyft and Uber (89%) and bike sharing programs
(79%) on their communities. Municipal leaders have more neutral views
of car sharing companies like Zipcar (55% positive / 38% neutral) and
home sharing companies like Airbnb (45% positive / 34% neutral).
-
However, the sharing economy is not evenly distributed across cities.
While nearly all mayors reported the presence of ride and home sharing
services, just half report having car sharing and two-thirds offer
bike share.
-
In spite of their enthusiasm for these new economic forces, a slight
majority of mayors (52%) believe the sharing economy services like
Uber and Airbnb need to be more tightly regulated. Democrats are far
more in favor of regulating these services (67%) than Republicans
(18%).
Diversity in Leadership
-
A majority of mayors believe there needs to be more representation by
their city council for particular communities, including Asian
Americans (73%), Hispanics (68%), low-income people (60%), renters
(57%), and immigrants (56%).
Health Priorities
-
Mayors believe obesity, and related issues like diabetes and heart
disease, and addiction are the two greatest health challenges facing
their cities, with 25% and 24% citing these concerns
-
However, mayors do not believe their constituents hold them highly
accountable on these issues. Traffic accidents (70%) and gun violence
(56%) top the list of health issues for which constituents hold them
highly or somewhat accountable, whereas issues like substance abuse
(36%), opioids (34%) and obesity (9%) are not generally regarded as
their responsibility.
"Cities around the country are dealing with the devastating effects of
the opioid crisis," said Mayor Nan Whaley of Dayton. "Dayton has
made enormous strides to combat this epidemic; we have focused on making
treatment more accessible, have experimented with new policies, and have
formed strong local partnerships to coordinate community resources."
Other Hot-Button Issues
-
Overall, a strong majority (70%) of mayors believe that immigrants
should receive local government services regardless of their legal
status. However, there are stark partisan differences; 86% of
Democrats agree with the statement, while only 29% of Republicans
agree.
-
A slim majority (53%) of mayors support legalizing and regulating the
sale of marijuana. Republican mayors are overwhelming against
legalizing marijuana (67%), while only 22% of Democrats are against
legalization.
-
On gun violence, 56% of mayors believe their constituents hold them
highly or somewhat accountable. And a slight majority (53%) support
city oversight of gun ownership, while a third believe local
government should avoid involvement.
About the Initiative on Cities
The Boston University Initiative on Cities researches, promotes, and
advances the adaptive urban leadership strategies and policies necessary
to support cities as dynamic centers of inclusive economic growth and
sustainable development in the 21st century. Founded by a
proven urban leader, the late Mayor of Boston Thomas Menino, and a
highly regarded academic, Professor Graham Wilson, the Initiative serves
as a bridge between academic research and the real-life practice of city
governance. Additional information may be found at www.bu.edu/ioc
and at www.surveyofmayors.com.
About Citi
Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer
accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions.
Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with
a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer
banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities
brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.
Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com
| Twitter: @Citi | YouTube (News - Alert): www.youtube.com/citi|
Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com
| Facebook (News - Alert): www.facebook.com/citi
| LinkedIn (News - Alert): www.linkedin.com/company/citi
About The Rockefeller Foundation
For more than 100 years, The Rockefeller Foundation's mission has been
to promote the well-being of humanity throughout the world. Together
with partners and grantees, The Rockefeller Foundation strives to
catalyze and scale transformative innovations, create unlikely
partnerships that span sectors, and take risks others cannot-or will
not. For more information, please visit www.rockefellerfoundation.org.
