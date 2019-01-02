[January 18, 2019] New Book Teaches Career Scientists and STEM Students How to Communicate to Make an Impact

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- University of California Press announces publication of Championing Science – Communicating Your Ideas to Decision Makers by scientist Roger D. Aines and CEO of Damianakes Communications, Amy L. Aines. The authors observed that while scientists are brilliant thinkers, often they have difficulty competing to advance their research and sharing their knowledge outside their field. They wrote Championing Science to help scientists and technologists develop essential communication, influence and relationship-building skills. The book helps fill a curriculum gap in STEM programs that prepare students to become experts but don't equip them with soft skills for ensuring their ideas have impact. Many resources exist to help scientists communicate with the public and the press, so the authors saw the need to focus on communicating to decision makers such as program sponsors, corporate funders, venture capitalists, partners, and policymakers. Geochemist Roger Aines is the chief scientist for the energy program at Lawrence Livermore National Lab, where he has worked since he earned his PhD at Caltech thirty-four years ago.Today Dr. Aines focuses on developing new climate and energy technologies. He brings together government, indusry, and academic partners to find ways to capture, store, and recycle carbon dioxide into products that drive economic growth while protecting the planet. A few months after he and Amy were matched online, Roger proposed the idea of collaborating to write this book. They got married two years later. "Amy and I want to bring the perspective we've gained to scientists, so they can get up the learning curve faster and have more impact early in their careers," explained Aines.



Amy Aines, a messaging strategist and communications consultant serving technology, biotech and healthcare companies, knows how much words matter. She sees teaching scientists to be better communicators to be an inspiring cause, "Scientists hold the key to keeping people healthy, solving the food shortage, protecting our planet and helping humanity in ways we have yet to imagine. Roger and I want to help them express their ideas in a succinct, compelling and understandable way." Throughout Championing Science, the authors weave stories and examples that illuminate principles for engaging listeners, delivering key messages, incorporating narratives and ensuring that what's said is understood. Readers learn about science champions behind the founding of Caltech, detection of gravity waves and the medical application of accelerator mass spectrometry. The Aines duo help scientists become more self-aware and learn presentation fundamentals as well as a situational framework for delivering messages that get attention and drive action. Learn more at www.championingscience.com or visit the Championing Science channel on YouTube.

