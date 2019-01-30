New Relic Named One of the 2019 Best Workplaces in Technology by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), provider of real-time insights for software-driven businesses is honored by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE as one of the 2019 Best Workplaces in Technology. To determine the Best Workplaces in Technology list, Great Place to Work® analyzed responses representing more than 220,000 employees in the Tech industry at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Employees responded to more than 60 survey questions anonymously rating their employers. New Relic took the No. 14 spot on the list.

"Our goal is for New Relic to be a place where all employees can feel empowered to do their best work while feeling supported by the processes, programs, and leadership we offer. We're so proud to be recognized by our employees as being one of the Best Workplaces in Technology in 2019," said New Relic's Chief People Officer, Kristy Friedrichs. To learn about New Relic and view open roles, visit newrelic.com/careers.

The Best Workplaces in Technology stand out for creating great workplaces for all employees, regardless of position or other personal characteristics. New Relic's proven dedication to their employees is obvious through their comprehensive people programs such as New Relic employee resource groups, enhanced parental leave, paid time off for volunteering and more.

"The companies featured on the 2019 Best Workplaces in Technology list offer dynamic, flexible, and transparent workplaces," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "These companies create cultures that invite all employees to innovate, creating a competitive edge for their businesses and helping to realize the unique potential of each individual."

About the Best Workplaces in Technology list

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses representing more than 220,000 employees in the Tech industry at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations.

To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is a global people analytics and consulting firm that helps companies produce better business results by focusing on workplace culture. Powered by more than 30 years of research, Emprising®, its SaaS (News - Alert) -enabled survey and analytics platform, gives companies access to the assessments, data, and reporting needed to build a high-trust, high-performance culture.

About New Relic:

New Relic provides the real-time insights that software-driven businesses need to innovate faster. New Relic's cloud platform makes every aspect of modern software and infrastructure observable, so companies can find and fix problems faster, build high-performing DevOps teams, and speed up transformation projects. Learn why more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust New Relic at newrelic.com.

