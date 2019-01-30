|
|[January 17, 2019]
|
New Relic Named One of the 2019 Best Workplaces in Technology by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE
New
Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), provider of real-time insights for
software-driven businesses is honored by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE
as one of the 2019
Best Workplaces in Technology. To determine the Best Workplaces in
Technology list, Great Place to Work® analyzed responses representing
more than 220,000 employees in the Tech industry at Great Place to
Work-Certified™ organizations. Employees responded to more than 60
survey questions anonymously rating their employers. New Relic took the
No. 14 spot on the list.
"Our goal is for New Relic to be a place where all employees can feel
empowered to do their best work while feeling supported by the
processes, programs, and leadership we offer. We're so proud to be
recognized by our employees as being one of the Best Workplaces in
Technology in 2019," said New Relic's Chief People Officer, Kristy
Friedrichs. To learn about New Relic and view open roles, visit newrelic.com/careers.
The Best Workplaces in Technology stand out for creating great
workplaces for all employees, regardless of position or other personal
characteristics. New Relic's proven dedication to their employees is
obvious through their comprehensive people programs such as New Relic
employee resource groups, enhanced parental leave, paid time off for
volunteering and more.
"The companies featured on the 2019 Best Workplaces in Technology list
offer dynamic, flexible, and transparent workplaces," said Michael C.
Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "These companies create cultures that
invite all employees to innovate, creating a competitive edge for their
businesses and helping to realize the unique potential of each
individual."
The Best Workplaces in Technology list is one of a series
of rankings by Great Place toWork and FORTUNE based on employee
feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations.
About the Best Workplaces in Technology list
Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven
methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses
representing more than 220,000 employees in the Tech industry at Great
Place to Work-Certified™ organizations.
To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on
Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.
About Great Place to Work
Great
Place to Work® is a global people analytics and consulting firm that
helps companies produce better business results by focusing on workplace
culture. Powered by more than 30 years of research, Emprising®, its
SaaS (News - Alert)-enabled survey and analytics platform, gives companies access to
the assessments, data, and reporting needed to build a high-trust,
high-performance culture.
Read our new book: "A
Great Place to Work for All: Better for Business, Better for People,
About New Relic:
New Relic provides the real-time insights that software-driven
businesses need to innovate faster. New Relic's cloud platform makes
every aspect of modern software and infrastructure observable, so
companies can find and fix problems faster, build high-performing DevOps
teams, and speed up transformation projects. Learn why more than 50% of
the Fortune 100 trust New Relic at newrelic.com.
