|[January 17, 2019]
New Leaders Join CDISC 2019 Board of Directors
CDISC today announced three new members have joined its Board of
Directors. Dr. Pandu Kulkarni, Dr. Hiroshi Masumoto, and Dr. Zhengqing
Li each began serving a three-year term at the beginning of the year.
Dr. Pandu Kulkarni is the Chief Analytics Officer and Vice President of
Biometrics and Advanced Analytics at Eli Lilly and Co. Dr. Kulkarni
leads a division of nearly 600 people composed of statisticians from
discovery to commercialization, advanced analytics, data management,
data standards and technology. He joined Eli Lilly in 2000 and has held
numerous leadership positions, including technical and management
positions within, and outside of, statistics.
Dr. Zhengqing Li is Global Vice President and Head of MSD China R&D at
Merck. He leads a development team whose primary mission is to bring
innovative medicines and vaccines effectively and efficiently to meet
the unmet medical needs of Chinese patients. Dr. Li also plays a
leadership role in building Merck's global capabilities in China in the
area of quantitative sciences and in establishing external
collaborations with research institutes, professional societies and
industry partners. Under his leadership, the MSD China R&D Center has
grown dramatically with more than 600 scientists.
Dr. Hiroshi Masumoto is Vice President of Biostatistics and Data
Management at Daiichi Sankyo in Japan. Dr. Masumoto leads the function,
supervising clinical epidemiology, biostatistics, data management, and
clinical data system and standards. His focus is to contribute to
informed decision-making and value proposition through data-driven
sciences. He has broad experience and expertise in the pharmaceutical
industry, including non-clinical research, global project management,
corporate strategy and rand strategy.
"We are delighted to welcome these leaders to the CDISC Board. Each
brings a strong passion and enterprising work ethic to clinical research
to help drive data standards forward and are assets to the CDISC global
community," said David R. Bobbitt, CDISC President and CEO. "For over 20
years, we've taken a rigorous approach to developing and advancing data
standards for clinical research and beyond. Each standard is informed
and shaped by the expertise of those at the forefront of research today,
making them not just of the highest quality, but also attuned to the
practicalities of their implementation."
"CDISC's strength is derived from the diverse perspectives of our
community," noted Dr. Douglas Peddicord, incoming Chair of the CDISC
Board of Directors. "Whether coming from a pharmaceutical organization,
academic institution, regulatory agency, non-profit, or beyond, our
community brings a range of experiences and backgrounds that drive more
meaningful clinical research and our new Board members enhance this
diversity and impact."
Continuing Board members include Dr. Douglas Peddicord (Chair),
Association of Clinical Research Organizations; Dr. Jonathan Zung (Chair
Elect), WCG and Clintrax; Stephen Pyke (Immediate Past Chair), GSK; Dr.
David Hardison (Board Member Emeritus), ConvergeHEALTH by Deloitte (News - Alert); Dr.
Charles Cooper, Becton Dickinson; Chris Decker, d-Wise; David Evans,
Accenture Research and Development Services; Dr. Masanori Fukushima,
Kyoto University; Pam Howard, ICON; Margaret Keegan; Steve Rosenberg,
Oracle (News - Alert) Health Sciences; Joyce Sensmeier, Healthcare Information and
Management Systems Society; Névine Zariffa, AstraZeneca.
For more information on the CDISC Board of Directors and the strategic
plan, please visit www.cdisc.org/about.
ABOUT CDISC
CDISC creates clarity in clinical research by convening a global
community to develop and advance data standards of the highest quality.
Required by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and
Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) and adopted by
the world's leading research organizations, CDISC standards enable the
accessibility, interoperability, and reusability of data. With the help
of CDISC standards, the entire research community can maximize the value
of data for more efficient and meaningful research that has invaluable
impact on global health. CDISC is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit
charitable organization and is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with
hundreds of employees, volunteers, and member organizations around the
world. www.cdisc.org.
