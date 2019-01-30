|
|[January 17, 2019]
New Mountain Capital Announces Partnership between Signify Health and Remedy Partners
New Mountain Capital, LLC, a growth-oriented investment firm that
currently manages more than $20 billion in assets, announced an
exclusive commercial partnership between Signify Health and Remedy
Partners, two of the firm's portfolio companies.
Signify Health delivers health care services in the home for more than
one million unique Medicare Advantage members through its national
network of 4,000 doctors and nurse practitioners. Remedy develops and
operates bundled payment networks that manage more than $9 billion of
spending in Medicare and private insurance programs. The joint offering
will leverage Signify's national network to support Remedy's episode of
care programs for patients transitioning from inpatient to home settings.
"We are true believers in the Remedy mission to radically refocus how
health care is financed and managed around the experience of the patient
and believe this joint offering will prevent unnecessary readmissions,
allowing patients to remain at home and out of the hospital," said Matt
Holt, Managing Director at New Mountain. "As we refine this joint
offering, we expect to deliver integrated capabilities to lower costs
and improve outcomes for Medicare Advantage Plans and Commercial
Insurance Plans. There's simply no other company in the country other
than Signify that could bring such a valuable offering to Remedy's
already strong foundation."
"This partnership will enable the hospitals and physician groups we
serve to achieve sustainable savings while improving the lives of
patients," said Steve Wiggins, founder of Remedy. "Signify complements
the services delivered by our networks and fills important gaps that
help us identify social determinants of need and other barriers to a
successful recovery."
"I have admired Remedy's bold undertaking for years - the are truly
transforming the way care is paid for, measured and organized," said
Kyle Armbrester, Signify's CEO. "We are thrilled at the chance to use
our highly personalized service to positively impact the lives of so
many patients. We are in the midst of a generational opportunity to
transform health care delivery and Remedy is the ideal partner for this
endeavor."
The partnership will begin offering a collaborative Care Transitions
Program (CTP) in the first quarter of 2019, with plans to introduce
additional programs serving providers, payers, employers, veterans and
the government in the years to come.
About Signify Health
Signify Health partners with leading health plans, healthcare providers,
biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, and technology companies to
improve quality of life by providing comprehensive care where and when
it's needed most. With an innovative logistics and clinical workflow
technology platform, exhaustive data set, and an unparalleled national
clinical network, the company provides tech-enabled care services to
vulnerable populations within the routine of their daily lives to
improve health and quality of life. Signify Health serves well over one
million health plan members each year, providing health risk
evaluations, complex care management, outcomes-based pharma services,
and specialized medical services in the home and other convenient
locations. Signify Health is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with
locations in Virginia and South Dakota. To learn more, please visit www.signifyhealth.com.
About Remedy Partners
Remedy Partners delivers software and services that enable payers,
employers and at-risk providers to organize and finance healthcare
delivery around a patient's episode of care. For healthcare providers,
Remedy Partners' software, analytics and administrative services support
bundled payment contracts with Medicare and commercial insurers, often
through shared-risk partnerships. For payers, Remedy Partners empowers
the development of bundled payment contracting programs and guides the
development of bundled payment networks. Remedy Partners presently
delivers its services to partners at more than 1,000 healthcare
locations nationwide. To learn more, please visit www.remedypartners.com.
About New Mountain Capital
New Mountain Capital is a New York based investment firm that emphasizes
business building and growth, rather than debt, as it pursues long-term
capital appreciation. The firm currently manages private equity, public
equity, and credit funds with over $20 billion in assets under
management. New Mountain seeks out what it believes to be the highest
quality growth leaders in carefully selected industry sectors and then
works intensively with management to build the value of these companies.
For more information on New Mountain Capital, please visit www.newmountaincapital.com.
