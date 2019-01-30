[January 17, 2019] New Technology Helps Nephrologists Better Manage Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease

DENVER, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Physician Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA), today announced the successful implementation of its newest product offering, CKD EHR by Epic. This technology helps nephrologists care for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and is another step in DaVita's continued effort to propel the health care industry forward. The CKD electronic health record (EHR) system was created alongside Epic, the most widely used and comprehensive health records system, to help improve patient care by transforming the physician information technology (IT) experience. The system was designed to enable better care coordination and increase practice efficiency. "We wanted to build an EHR that was thorough, yet easy for physicians to use, allowing more time for delivering great patient care," said Matt Brill, vice president of DaVita Physician Solutions. "After nine months of configurations, we've deployed in 20 practices across 12 states and will continue to rollout this offering throughout 2019." The system leverages Epic's interoperability network, Care Everywhere, to share clinical information across health care providers, regardless of which EHR systems other providers use. CKD EHR by Epic also delivers nephrology-specific functionality to support population health management, including a risk stratification model, workflow tools to help manage the progression of CKD and reporting capabilities to identify gaps of care. "We've seen tremendous improvements in our practice workflow," said Sandesh Jain, M.D., nephrologist at Kidney Hypertension Center of New Jersey and current CKD EHR by Epic user. "The functionality has steamlined our intake and checkout processes, cutting down waiting room times for our patients."



Patients with practices using CKD EHR by Epic can also access MyChart, Epic's secure online patient portal. MyChart allows patients to schedule appointments, communicate with health care providers and review their health history and more. To learn more about DaVita Physician Solutions commitment to driving quality through IT, visit DaVitaPhysicianSolutions.com/CKDEHR.

About DaVita Physician Solutions

DaVita Physician Solutions was created and perfected through an affiliation with DaVita Kidney Care. Born out of a vision to support physicians, DaVita Physician Solutions meets the demands and unique challenges physicians face when caring for patients with complex conditions. DaVita Physician Solutions IT tools support physicians as they navigate the ever-changing health care landscape. To learn more about DaVita Physician Solutions, please visit DaVitaPhysicianSolutions.com. About DaVita Inc.

DaVita Inc., a Fortune 500® company, is the parent company of DaVita Kidney Care and DaVita Medical Group. DaVita Kidney Care is a leading provider of kidney care in the United States, delivering dialysis services to patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage renal disease. As of September 30, 2018, DaVita Kidney Care operated or provided administrative services at 2,625 outpatient dialysis centers located in the United States serving approximately 201,000 patients. The company also operated 251 outpatient dialysis centers located in 10 countries outside the United States. DaVita Medical Group manages and operates medical groups and affiliated physician networks in California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, New Mexico and Washington in its pursuit to deliver excellent-quality health care in a dignified and compassionate manner. DaVita Medical Group's teammates, employed clinicians and affiliated clinicians provided care for approximately 1.7 million patients. For more information, please visit DaVita.com/About.

