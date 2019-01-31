[January 16, 2019] New Jersey Hospital Selects Mobile Solutions from GD & Sonim for Acute Care Team Communications

RIDGEFIELD, N.J., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- General Devices (GD) and Sonim Technologies have announced that AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, N.J. has purchased the GD e-Bridge Mobile Telemedicine solution along with the Sonim XP8 ultra-rugged smartphone for their emergency medical service (EMS) paramedic units. Together these robust technologies will allow medics to initiate team communications and case metrics that facilitate acute care workflow and process improvements. This can reduce the patient's time to treatment, improve patient outcomes, and save lives. In the case of a stroke, for every minute that passes, about two million brain cells are lost, so time is of the essence. With just a few simple clicks using the GD e-Bridge app on the Sonim phone, paramedics can quickly capture and pass critical information to emergency department (ED) physicians at the hospital which then enables them to call the code stroke alert sooner. This engages the hospital teams to speed care and streamline workflow to more quickly get a CT scan and ultimately clear the clot soon after the ambulance arrives. They can even do video telemedicine consults from the field with a neurologist directly. An added benefit is that the EMS crew can still be in the loop after hey deliver the patient and obtain the outcome information and feedback needed for continuous quality improvement of the care they provide.



AtlantiCare, already a longtime customer of GD, uses the GD CAREpoint Workstation in the emergency department for communication with ambulances. The new team communication capability is complementary and integrates into hospital workflows. "AtlantiCare looked at various devices and software solutions and ultimately selected GD e-Bridge and the Sonim XP8, which are the best of the best for their robustness, configurability, and ease of use," said Jim Nejmeh, GD's VP of Technical and Support Services. "Nurses, physicians, and care teams from the ED all the way to neurology and interventional labs implement e-Bridge on their mobile devices to reduce time to assessment and treatment for stroke patients brought in by EMS or on their own."

"Helping emergency staff collaborate and communicate is critical to smarter patient care. The XP8/e-Bridge solution streamlines team communication and collaboration from beginning to end," said Sonim Technologies CEO Bob Plaschke. "Sonim and GD are united in this regard. We're honored to have been chosen by AtlantiCare and are proud to serve those who serve us." AtlantiCare's initial use case is stroke treatment, but the solution will be expanded to other time sensitive acute care cases like STEMI heart attacks, trauma, sepsis, and even help address the opioid crisis and navigate mental health patients as well. "We are extremely proud to be partnered with both AtlantiCare and Sonim Technologies. Together, we will provide the best communications, information, and documentation to make emergency patient care simply smarter – reducing risk and costs while improving outcomes. That's what we call Responsive Innovation," adds Bashford. About Sonim Sonim Technologies is the only US manufacturer of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions designed specifically for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, business-process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, accountability, and safety on the job site. Please visit sonimtech.com. About GD GD enables smarter patient care by empowering hospitals, EMS, community healthcare and public safety with the most comprehensive, interactive, configurable, affordable, and integrated FDA listed medical communication and mobile telemedicine solutions. The benefits of which are enhanced workflows, minimized risk, reduced costs and improved patient outcomes. Learn more at www.general-devices.com View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-jersey-hospital-selects-mobile-solutions-from-gd--sonim-for-acute-care-team-communications-300778262.html SOURCE Sonim Technologies

