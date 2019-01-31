[January 16, 2019] New Solution From Bloomberg Tax Addresses Accounting Compliance Challenges

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax today announced the release of its new financial accounting research platform, combining expert analysis and interpretations with news, FASB Codification, and timesaving practice tools, giving accounting professionals a one-stop resource for navigating today's most complex compliance and disclosure issues. The new platform offers enhanced functionality that enables accounting professionals to quickly access the most relevant information on a full range of accounting topics. To learn more about Financial Accounting from Bloomberg Tax or to request a product demonstration, visit http://on.bna.com/3CAU30nj3lm. Financial Accounting from Bloomberg Tax keeps accounting professionals on top of the latest developments with expert insights and guidance on emerging, evolving and complex issues, along with special reports that provide practitioer perspectives and best practices. Accounting Portfolios incorporate expert-written analysis on more than 80 topics, including lease accounting standards, credit losses, revenue recognition, and audits. U.S. GAAP summaries and Fast Answers on frequently asked questions offer further clarification and direct links to the authoritative text of the standards.



"Financial accounting professionals can look to our new platform to get the intelligence and guidance they need to plan and comply with today's most challenging topics including the new lease accounting and credit loss standards," said Lisa Fitzpatrick, President, Bloomberg Tax. "We help our customers make the most informed decisions and save time with tools like our Accounting Standards Tracker and SEC EDGAR Search. Plus we provide practice examples, such as sample journal entries, and a multiple perspectives in our comprehensive collection of Big Four positions on complex topics." About Bloomberg Tax

Bloomberg Tax provides comprehensive global research, news and technology services enabling tax and accounting professionals to get the timely, accurate, and in-depth information they need to plan and comply with confidence. Our flagship Bloomberg Tax platform combines the proven expertise and perspectives of leading practitioners in our renowned Tax Management Portfolios™ with integrated news from the industry-leading Daily Tax Report®, authoritative analysis and insights, primary sources, and time-saving practice tools. Bloomberg Tax technology solutions, on our proprietary Advantage platform help practitioners simplify complex processes to better control risk and maximize profitability. For more information, visit https://www.bna.com/tax/.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-solution-from-bloomberg-tax-addresses-accounting-compliance-challenges-300779077.html SOURCE Bloomberg Tax

