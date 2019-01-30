|
|[January 15, 2019]
|
New JACC Publication Reinforces Value of a Coronary CTA + HeartFlow Analysis-Guided Pathway for Diagnosing Heart Disease
HeartFlow,
Inc. today announced the publication of the PACIFIC substudy showing
that the HeartFlow FFRct Analysis demonstrates the highest diagnostic
performance for detecting coronary artery disease (CAD) compared to
other non-invasive tests. The HeartFlow Analysis is a non-invasive,
personalized cardiac test that starts with a standard coronary computed
tomography angiogram (CTA). The publication, titled "Comparison of
Coronary Computed Tomography Angiography, Fractional Flow Reserve, and
Perfusion Imaging for Ischemia Diagnosis," was published online
by the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC) on
January 14, and will be in print in the January 22, 2019 issue of JACC.
The PACIFIC study included 208 patients who each underwent a coronary
CTA, SPECT, PET and three-vessel invasive fractional flow reserve (FFR)
measurements. The HeartFlow Analyses were retrospectively obtained using
data from the coronary CTA images. On a per-vessel basis, HeartFlow
demonstrated significantly greater diagnostic performance (0.94 as
measured by area under the receiver operating characteristic curve)
compared to coronary CTA (0.83, p<0.001), SPECT (0.70, p<0.001) and PET
(0.87, p<0.001). The HeartFlow Analsis demonstrated a diagnostic
accuracy of 87%, sensitivity (or ability to correctly identify those
with disease) of 90% and specificity (or ability to correctly identify
those without disease) of 86% on a per vessel basis.1 The
data were previously presented at the EuroPCR conference in May 2018.
"These findings should give physicians confidence in the diagnostic
performance of the HeartFlow Analysis as it can identify disease that
other non-invasive tests, such as SPECT, may overlook, and help better
identify patients who require invasive treatment," said Campbell Rogers,
MD, FACC, Chief Medical Officer, HeartFlow. "The practical applicability
of the PACIFIC study is profound. More and more centers around the world
are incorporating a coronary CTA and HeartFlow Analysis-guided pathway
into their clinical workflow as physicians appreciate having highly
accurate and actionable information to ensure their patients receive the
best possible care."
The HeartFlow Analysis leverages artificial intelligence and highly
trained analysts to create a digital 3D model of the patient's arteries
using image data taken from a standard CTA. It then applies advanced
algorithms to solve millions of complex equations to assess the impact
any blockages have on blood flow to the heart. The HeartFlow Analysis is
provided via a secure online interface to offer actionable information
to enable clinicians to determine the optimal course of treatment.
The HeartFlow technology has been demonstrated to reduce unnecessary
invasive diagnostic coronary angiography procedures, which can be
associated with bleeding, stroke, major blood vessel damage and other
serious complications. It also significantly reduces healthcare costs.2
To date, clinicians around the world have used the HeartFlow Analysis
for more than 25,000 patients to aid in the diagnosis of heart disease.
About HeartFlow, Inc.
HeartFlow, Inc. is a medical technology company redefining the way heart
disease is diagnosed and treated. Our non-invasive HeartFlow FFRct
Analysis leverages deep learning to create a personalized 3D model of
the heart. By using this model, clinicians can better evaluate the
impact a blockage has on blood flow and determine the best treatment for
patients. Our technology is reflective of our Silicon Valley roots and
incorporates decades of scientific evidence with the latest advances in
artificial intelligence. The HeartFlow FFRct Analysis is commercially
available in the United States, Canada, Europe and Japan. For more
information, visit www.heartflow.com.
1 Driessen, R., et al. Comparison of Coronary Computed
Tomography Angiography, Fractional Flow Reserve, and Perfusion Imaging
for Ischemia Diagnosis. J Am Coll Cardiol. 2019;73(2),161-73.
2 Douglas PS, DeBruyne B, Pontone G., Patel MR, et al.
One-year outcomes of FFRCT-guided care in patients with suspected
coronary disease: The PLATFORM Study. J Am Coll Cardiol.
2016;68(5),435-45.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005554/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]