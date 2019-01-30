|
|[January 15, 2019]
|
New JPMorgan Chase Institute Research Explores Hedge Fund Trading During the Swiss Franc Floor Period
On the fourth anniversary of the Swiss National Bank's (SNB) removal of
the Swiss Franc (CHF) floor, the JPMorgan Chase Institute released a new
study further exploring the trading behavior of hedge funds during the
SNB's Minimum Exchange Rate policy period. The SNB's surprise
announcement to remove the EUR/CHF floor and the subsequent exchange
rate volatility serves as a case study of how central bank communication
choices can impact financial market volatility.
The decision by the SNB to announce the removal of the Minimum Exchange
Rate policy as a surprise in the period between regularly scheduled
meetings likely did not allow investors to prepare in advance for this
outcome, and could have contributed to the substantial buying of CHF and
the 25 percent decline in EUR/CHF in the 24 minutes after the
announcement.
The report's findings show that in instances when market stability is
important, announcing policy outcomes at odds with market expectations
at a regularly scheduled meeting may lead to less market volatility.
When policymakers want markets to reprice rapidly and are less concerned
with market volatility, releasing unexpected policy outcomes as a
surprise announcement may be more effective.
The report, Does
the Timing of Central Bank Announcements Matter: Trade-Level Data on
Hedge Fund Behavior Before Swiss National Bank Meetings, builds
on the JPMorgan Chase Institute's first financial markets report, FX
Markets Move on Surprise News: Institutional Investor Trading Behavior
around Brexit, the US Election, and the Swiss Franc Floor, which
first looked at hedge fund trading just after the SNB removed the
EUR/CHF floor.
"Greater understanding of the ways in which institutional investors
prepare for planned announcements and react to surprise announcements is
a critically important tool for central banks as they consider changes
in monetary policy," said Diana Farrell, President and CEO, JPMorgan
Chase Institute. "Our analysis of hedge fund behavior in the SNB
Minimum Exchange Rate policy period provides a case study for how
central banks can choose between planned or unanticipated announcement
timing to achieve their policy goals in a manner that minimizes
unintended market volatility or by surprising investors with
market-moving news."
JPMorgan Chase Institute data and analysis show that when the EUR/CHF
exchange rate approached the 1.20 floor, hedge funds bought EUR and sold
CHF in the anticipation that the exchange rate would rise. As long as
the SNB was committed to maintaining the EUR/CHF floor, the potential
loss for this long EUR/CHF trading strategy was limited. Hedge funds'
confidence in the persistence of the SNB's Minimum Exchange Rate policy
appears to have peaked in the 4 weeks before the policy was removed.
-
While betting on the long EUR/CHF strategy, hedge funds sold EUR/CHF
just before regularly scheduled SNB meetings to reduce their potential
losses should the Minimum Exchange Rate policy be removed at the
meeting.
-
The SNB announced the removal of the EUR/CHF floor in a surprise press
release rather than as part of a regularly scheduled quarterly policy
announcement, likely contributing to the substantial buying of CHF in
the 3 minutes immediately following the announcement and the 25
percent decline in the EUR/CHF exchange rate in the 24 minutes after
the announcement.
-
Had the SNB instead removed the EUR/CHF floor at a regularly scheduled
quarterly policy announcement rather than as a surprise announcement
in between meetings, hedge fund long positions in EUR/CHF may have
been smaller, leading to less buying of CHF and therefore less
volatility in EUR/CHF just after the announcement.
The report leverages a data asset of 395 million de-identified
transactions executed by over 44,000 institutional investors. The
research measures hedge fund net flows in EUR/CHF spot and forward
transactions during the SNB's Minimum Exchange Rate policy period.
About the JPMorgan Chase Institute
The JPMorgan Chase Institute is a global think tank dedicated to
delivering data-rich analyses and expert insights for the public good.
Its aim is to help decision makers-policymakers, businesses, and
nonprofit leaders-appreciate the scale, granularity, diversity, and
interconnectedness of the global economic system and use better facts,
timely data, and thoughtful analysis to make smarter decisions to
advance global prosperity. Drawing on JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s unique
proprietary data, expertise, and market access, the Institute develops
analyses and insights on the inner workings of the global economy,
frames critical problems, and convenes stakeholders and leading
thinkers. For more information visit: JPMorganChaseInstitute.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005604/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]