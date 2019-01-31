|
|[January 15, 2019]
|
New Report from Wharton, IGEL and CHEP Covers a "Revolution in the Making: The Quest for Net Positive Supply Chains"
The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, the Initiative for
Global Environmental Leadership (IGEL)
and CHEP
today released a special report on a "transformative vision" to improve
the environment by improving supply chains worldwide. "A
Revolution in the Making: The Quest for Net Positive Supply Chains"
explains what the net positive movement is, core strategies, progress
made, and what that means for complex, global supply chains.
As the report illustrates, net positive supply chains do more than
reduce a company's carbon footprint: They restore and regenerate natural
resources that the world and business need to thrive long-term. With
that "net positive" result as a global goal, "A Revolution (News - Alert) in the
Making" begins with the concept that being less bad is no longer good
enough.
"If you are an organization that depends upon natural resources or an
organization where social cohesion is critical to the operation of your
business, simply minimizing impacts isn't going to sustain your
operation long-term," said Sally Uren, CEO of Forum for the Future. "Net
positive is about rebuilding those assets you're totally reliant on as a
business."
As a global non-profit organization, Forum for the Future created the
Net Positive Group (NPG) in 2013 to address sustainability challenges
and promote progress. Since then, it has come together with BSR
and SHINE
(Sustainability and Health Initiative for NetPositive Enterprise) to
create the Net
Positive Project, a global collaboration to create robust resources
to define the net positive concept, and enable more companies to take up
a net positive approach.
CHEP, part of Bambles Limited, promotes global collaboration as part of
its contribution to a smarter, more sustainable future. The company is
in a position to make an impact: Brambles helps move more goods to more
people, in more places, than any other organization on earth.
"CHEP customers use our pallets over and over again, so our business
model has always contributed to a more sustainable supply chain,
increasing efficiencies while eliminating waste, CO2 and
reducing the use of natural resources," said Juan Jose Freijo, global
head of sustainability for Brambles. "We are always looking for ways to
do even more. The net positive concepts outlined in this report are both
reaffirming and encouraging. We continue looking for new ways to apply
these principles to global supply chains."
Those "new ways" may be found in four key areas highlighted in the
report: materiality, transparency, systems thinking, and regeneration.
John Pflueger, principal environmental strategist at Dell (News - Alert) Technologies,
says regenerative thinking also relates to the importance of
collaboration.
"Our biggest opportunity in the space is to look at how our customers
use technology to solve environmental and social problems, and help them
do that more efficiently," said Pflueger. "That was part of our epiphany
back in 2012. If we don't look at and understand everything that is
happening in our value chain, we're just giving lip service to the
issue."
Dell is one of several global companies cited in the special report.
Other industry leaders involved in the net positive movement, and this
research study, include Nike, IKEA, Levi Strauss & Co., and the Crown
Estate, which manages the monarchy's property in Great Britain.
Unilever, another global giant making net positive progress, is
highlighted in the report, along with its collaboration with the Ellen
MacArthur Foundation. The foundation plays a key role in worldwide moves
toward a circular economy, and net positive supply chains. The work, the
foundation points out, must be done now.
"There's a time pressure to all this," said Joe Murphy, Circular Economy
100 Network (CE100) lead at the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.
"We're pushing the limits of planetary boundaries, so success is a
necessity."
"A Revolution in the Making: The Quest for Net Positive Supply Chains"
includes four sections: Being Less Bad is No Longer Good Enough; Collaboration
is Key to Net Positive Results; Four Principles for Creating Net
Positive Supply Chains; and Net Positive Supply Chains: How far
have we gone? How much further do we need to go? The
special report is free to download here.
About Initiative for Global Environmental
Leadership (IGEL)
The Wharton-led, Penn-wide Initiative for Global Environmental
Leadership (IGEL) promotes knowledge for business sustainability. IGEL
works with a diverse and interdisciplinary network to develop and
disseminate innovative research and business practices to solve the most
pressing environmental issues facing our planet. IGEL also interfaces
with top alumni and with academic, corporate, government, and
non-government organizations to drive business policies and practices on
a global scale. With our partners, IGEL facilitates knowledge for
action, life-long learning and impact through world-class research,
transformative teaching of future leaders, and public outreach regarding
best business practices. For more information, please visit
igel.wharton.upenn.edu
About Knowledge@Wharton
Knowledge@Wharton is the online business analysis journal of the Wharton
School of the University of Pennsylvania. The free site captures
relevant knowledge generated at Wharton and beyond by offering articles,
podcasts and videos based on research, conferences, speakers, books and
interviews with faculty and other experts on global business topics. For
more information, please visit knowledge.wharton.upenn.edu
About CHEP
CHEP helps move more goods to more people, in more places, than any
other organization on earth. Its pallets, crates and containers form the
invisible backbone of the global supply chain and the world's biggest
brands trust us to help them transport their goods more efficiently,
sustainably and safely. As pioneers of the sharing economy, CHEP created
one of the world's most sustainable logistics businesses through the
share and reuse of its platforms under a model known as 'pooling'. CHEP
primarily serves the fast-moving consumer goods (e.g., dry food,
grocery, and health and personal care), fresh produce, beverage, retail
and general manufacturing industries. CHEP employs approximately 11,000
people and owns approximately 300 million pallets, crates and containers
through a network of more than 750 service centers, supporting more than
500,000 customer touch-points for global brands such as Procter &
Gamble, Kellogg's and Nestlé. CHEP is part of the Brambles Group and
operates in more than 55 countries with its largest operations in North
America and Western Europe.
