[January 15, 2019] New Joint Venture Brings iQIYI Content to Screens on the Shanghai Metro System

SHANGHAI, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, today announced its video content will be shown on the Shanghai Metro system as a result of a new joint venture. At a ceremony held at the Shanghai Metro Museum, iQIYI, Shanghai Shentong Metro Asset Management Co., Ltd. and Visengine announced the launch of Shanghai Chengyitong Culture Media, a new company owning and operating around 37,000 video screens in 415 stations covering Line 1 to Line 17 on the Shanghai Metro. The establishment of Chengyitong opens up a world of possibilities for content shown on metro screens, an offline marketing and content distribution resource that has been until this point underexploited. The Shanghai metro system is the world's second busiest subway system, transporting 10 million passengers per day. iQIYI will work with Chengyitong to adapt content for metro screens according to commuter viewing habits, choosing content which is short in length and attention grabbing. The display of iQIYI content such as "The Rap of China", "U Can U Bibi", "The Chinese Youth", "Story of Yanxi Palace" "The Story of Ming Lan", "Original Sin" and more will serve to promote both iQIYI's brand and the popularity of its content.



"iQIYI is proud to participate in the launch of Chengyitong, a development which heralds a new dawn for how Chinese passengers engage with content when riding the subway," said Dr. Gong Yu, founder and CEO of iQIYI. "Tapping into the huge passenger traffic of the Shanghai Metro is a fantastic opportunity for iQIYI to enlarge our user base, experiment with innovative forms of offline marketing and entertain people on their commutes." AI and data-based technology will further allow iQIYI to take advantage of innovative marketing on the Shanghai metro, including vertical video, interaction between different screens, fan-centric marketing, immersive marketing, interactive augmented reality (AR) marketing, customized content through facial recognition, promotional notifications pushed to users' devices based on their location, users collecting coupons by shaking their phones, interactive Q&A activities, virtual reality (VR) marketing, interactive content using voice and touch, and many more. In May 2018, iQIYI launched an award-winning AR interactive advert on subway systems which displayed different engaging content as commuters passed by.

About iQIYI, Inc. iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company") is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed diversified monetization models, including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce etc. For more information on iQIYI, please visit http://ir.iqiyi.com. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-joint-venture-brings-iqiyi-content-to-screens-on-the-shanghai-metro-system-300778426.html SOURCE iQIYI, Inc.

