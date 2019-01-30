[January 15, 2019] New Digimarc Barcode for Apparel Supports 'Endless Shelf'

BEAVERTON, Ore. and NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NRF Booth #3449 – At this year's National Retail Federation (NRF) show, Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC), inventor of the Intuitive Computing Platform (ICP™) featuring Digimarc Barcode, has been demonstrating its new Digimarc Barcode for Apparel application in booth #3449. Digimarc is showcasing apparel hangtags with Digimarc Barcode that are now in the stores of a large global retailer. Global textile and apparel manufacturers are looking for ways to better merchandise their products to make them more compelling to shoppers and also to benefit retail operations. With Digimarc Barcode for Apparel, shoppers can scan hangtags or apparel labels using their phones to complete a purchase in the aisle or to find sizes, styles and colors not available on the retail floor. Easy and reliable scanning helps retailers capitalize on in-the-moment buying intent, and links store associates with retail inventory management systems. Even if the correct size or color is not available in the retail showroom, Digimarc Barcode for Apparel can link the physical store with the retailer's ecommerce site for more options and recommendations, enabling shoppers to immediately buy online. "The 'Endless Shelf' is the new reality of integrated commerce with high expectations to deliver shopper experiences to access products when, where and how they want. This is a significant challenge for traditional brands and retailers," said Aimee Arana, Executive Vice President, Digimarc. "Adding Digimarc Barcode to all apparel media including hangtags, labels and displays will elevate the entire purchase journey by ensuring semless shopper engagement, product discovery, as well as making it easy for shoppers to buy at the point of display without the need for traditional checkout."



Digimarc is demonstrating how this application can come to life in a store or showroom environment with a mannequin display. The mannequin is holding a Digimarc Barcode-enhanced card that can be scanned by a shopper, placing the entire curated outfit directly into the shopping cart for further evaluation, shipping or store pickup. Digimarc Barcode can also be added to hangtags on garments and to retail displays, allowing retailers and brands to maintain aesthetic integrity and provide an engaging customer experience. Since Digimarc Barcode is generally imperceptible to shoppers, there is no need for unsightly QR codes on the tags. Digimarc Barcode reliably scans when a label or apparel hangtag is ripped, damaged or torn. The application also benefits retailers by streamlining and improving inventory management processes for store associates, while also making it easier for cashiers to scan hangtags at checkout. Easier scanning translates into an improved shopping experience with less snags at the front-end and shorter lines.

Digimarc Barcode is an advanced data carrier that can be applied to product packaging, retail labels and hangtags, point-of-purchase (POP) displays and print material. It is reliably and efficiently scanned by enabled consumer phones, associate mobile devices, retail barcode scanners and computer vision systems. For more information or to schedule a booth tour, visit www.digimarc.com/nrf. For more about the Digimarc Solution for Apparel, click here. About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer in the automatic identification of everyday objects such as product packaging and virtually any media, including print, images and audio. Based on the patented Intuitive Computing Platform (ICP™), Digimarc provides innovative and comprehensive automatic recognition technologies to simplify search, and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency and security. Digimarc has a global patent portfolio, which includes over 1,100 granted and pending patents. These innovations include state-of-the-art identification technology, Digimarc Barcode, as well as Digimarc Discover® software for barcode scanning, image recognition, and more. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon, with technologies deployed by major retailers and consumer brands, global banks, U.S. states, film companies and professional sports franchises, among others. Visit digimarc.com and follow us @digimarc to learn more about The Barcode of Everything®. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-digimarc-barcode-for-apparel-supports-endless-shelf-300778216.html SOURCE Digimarc Corporation

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]