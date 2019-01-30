[January 14, 2019] New Copay Assistance Program for Individuals Living with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Established by The Assistance Fund

The Assistance Fund, an independent charitable patient assistance foundation that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs, today announced the launch of a new copay assistance program for eligible individuals living with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL). The program will assist with copayments associated with CLL treatment. CLL is a blood and bone marrow cancer that starts in the lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell that helps fight infection and supports immune system function. Individuals with CLL have too many abnormal lymphocytes that are unable to become healthy white blood cells.1,2 These abnormal lymphocytes develop in the bone marrow and may eventually spread to the blood stream and certain organs.2 "From initial diagnosis to navigating treatment, managing symptoms and figuring out finances, living with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia can be overwhelming," said Mark P. McGreevy, President and CEO, The Assistance Fund. "We are proud to share the news of this recent program launch as it will help to alleviate some of the financial stress for individuals living with this disease." In 2018, there were over 20,000 new cases of CLL in the United States.3 Individuals living with CLL may not have early symptoms, and when symptoms do arise they may resemble those of other conditions, such as enlarged lymph nodes, fever and fatigue.4 A number of serious complications may develop as a result of CLL, including frequent infections, increased risks of other cancers and immune system problems.4 To learn more or determine eligibility for financial support, individuals should visit tafcares.org or call (855) 220-1786 to speak with a patient advocate. A list of all the progrms available at The Assistance Fund can be found on the website tafcares.org.



About The Assistance Fund The Assistance Fund is an independent charitable patient assistance foundation that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs by providing financial assistance for their copayments, coinsurance, deductibles and other health-related expenses. The Assistance Fund currently manages more than 50 programs - each of which covers the FDA-approved medications that treat a specific disease. Since its founding in 2009, The Assistance Fund has helped more than 78,000 adults and children access the medicines they need to stay healthy or manage a chronic condition. To learn more about The Assistance Fund, or for information on how to donate, please visit tafcares.org.

References 1. "Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Treatment (PDQ®)-Patient Version." National Cancer Institute. 2018. Retrieved from: https://www.cancer.gov/types/leukemia/patient/cll-treatment-pdq. 2. "What Is Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia?" American Cancer Society. 2018. Retrieved from: https://www.cancer.org/cancer/chronic-lymphocytic-leukemia/about/what-is-cll.html. 3. "Key Statistics for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia." American Cancer Society. 2018. Retrieved from: https://www.cancer.org/cancer/chronic-lymphocytic-leukemia/about/key-statistics.html. 4. "Chronic lymphocytic leukemia." Mayo Clinic. Retrieved from: https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/chronic-lymphocytic-leukemia/symptoms-causes/syc-20352428. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005568/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]