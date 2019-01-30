|
|[January 14, 2019]
New Real-Time Nebraska Legislative Bill Tracking Available
Nebraska's newly updated BillTracker
application is now mobile responsive, and provides more real-time
notifications on bills as they move through the legislative process.
Nebraskans who want to follow one or more bills can receive information
about the legislative activity and have it sent directly to their email
inbox. Two levels of service are available in BillTracker, free and
subscription-based. The free service restricts email notifications for
activity limited to 15 bills. The subscription service provides
unlimited bill tracking for a fee and is referred to as the Premium
Service. This advanced service allows the user to create profiles which
track sponsors, committees, keywords or phrases, statute section, or
bill number. The Premium Service also includes daily email notifications
of activity on bills or subjects of interest. To register for Premium
BillTracker services, users must complete an application.
"Having the BillTracker enhanced and mobile responsive is one more way
we serve the citizens of Nebraska. We're excited to be involved," said
Brent Hoffman (News - Alert), General Manager of Nebraska Interactive.
About Nebraska.gov
Nebraska.gov (http://www.Nebraska.gov)
is managed by Nebraska Interactive, LLC., part of eGovernment firm NIC's (News - Alert)
(NASDAQ: EGOV) family of companies. Nebraska Interactive works with
state agencies to enable them to conduct state business online and
improve public access to government information and is contracted by the
Nebraska State Records Board to provide online services for Nebraska
government agencies.
Users can find out more about online
Government services in Nebraska through:
Twitter: http://twitter.com/nebraskagov
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/nebraska.gov
About NIC
NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) is the nation's premier provider of innovative
digital government solutions and secure payment processing, which help
make government interactions more accessible for everyone through
technology. The family of NIC companies has developed a library of more
than 13,000 digital government services for more than 6,000 federal,
state, and local government agencies. Among these solutions is the
ground-breaking personal assistant for government, Gov2Go, delivering
citizens personalized reminders and a single platform for all government
interactions. More information is available at www.egov.com.
