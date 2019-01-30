[January 14, 2019] New Real-Time Nebraska Legislative Bill Tracking Available

Nebraska's newly updated BillTracker application is now mobile responsive, and provides more real-time notifications on bills as they move through the legislative process. Nebraskans who want to follow one or more bills can receive information about the legislative activity and have it sent directly to their email inbox. Two levels of service are available in BillTracker, free and subscription-based. The free service restricts email notifications for activity limited to 15 bills. The subscription service provides unlimited bill tracking for a fee and is referred to as the Premium Service. This advanced service allows the user to create profiles which track sponsors, committees, keywords or phrases, statute section, or bill number. The Premium Service also includes daily email notifications of activity on bills or subjects of interest. To register for Premium BillTracker services, users must complete an application. "Having the BillTracker enhanced and mobile responsive is one more way we serve the citizens of Nebraska. We're excited to be involved," said Brent Hoffman (News - Alert) , General Manager of Nebraska Interactive. About Nebraska.gov Nebraska.gov (http://www.Nebraska.gov) is managed by Nebraska Interactive, LLC., part of eGovernment firm NIC's (News - Alert) (NASDAQ: EGOV) family of companies. Nebraska Interactive works with state agencies to enable them to conduct state business online and improve public access to government information and is contracted by the Nebraska State Records Board to provide online services for Nebraska government agencies.



