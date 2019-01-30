|
|[January 14, 2019]
|
New Report Shows Retailers Bullish on Hybrid Cloud
Nutanix,
Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX),
a leader in enterprise cloud computing, today announced the retail
findings of its Enterprise Cloud Index Report, measuring retailers'
plans for adopting private, hybrid and public clouds. The report
revealed enterprise workloads are quickly moving off traditional data
center infrastructure, dropping from 41% today to just 18% in two years
time, as cloud usage accelerates. The retail industry has the second
largest penetration of hybrid cloud deployments at 21%; with 93%
identifying hybrid cloud as the ideal IT model, outpacing the global
average for other industries.
Today's consumer expects a seamless omnichannel shopping experience in
store, online and through new avenues such as mobile, in-app or even
smart TV purchases. At the same time, retailers need to gather, analyze
and keep data secure. This pressure to keep ahead of customer
expectations is driving retailers to deploy innovative IT practices
faster than ever.
It may not be a surprise that retailers are also embracing public clouds
more quickly than their counterparts in other industries, yet their
control of public cloud spend is better than peers in other industries.
With the seasonality of the retail industry and traffic bursts impacting
workload needs throughout the year, retailers have experience in flexing
workloads to the public cloud as demand requires. Today, there is 15%
public cloud usage in the retail industry compared to a 12% global
average; and usage is set to grow to 22% in the next two years,
outpacing the global cross-industry average by an even wider margin of 7
percent. Yet the higher than average percentage of retailers who say
that hybrid cloud is the ideal IT deployment model (93%) also indicates
that public cloud is not a panacea for the retail industry.
Nutanix commissioned Vanson Bourne to survey more than 2,300 IT decision
makers including 329 worldwide retailers about where they are running
their business applications today, where they plan to run them in the
future, what their cloud challenges are and how their cloud initiatives
stack up against other IT projects and priorities. The survey included
respondents from multiple industries, business sizes and geographies in
the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA); and Asia-Pacific
and Japan (APJ) regions.
The bullish outlook for hybrid cloud adoption globally and across
industries is reflective of an IT landscape growing increasingly
automated and flexible enough that enterprises have the choice to buy,
build, or rent their IT infrastructure resources based on application
requirements. For retailrs, having the flexibility to choose the right
cloud for each application appeared most often as the benefit for
deploying hybrid cloud (at 18%) followed closely by using cloud "on the
fly" to support periods of high traffic loads. Given the seasonality of
business and variance of IT and network consumption needs throughout the
year, retailers understand the need to keep IT flexible.
Other key findings of the report include:
-
Retailers control cloud spend better. One motivation for
deploying hybrid clouds is enterprises' need to get more control over
their IT spend - with 35% of organizations using public clouds saying
they overspent on their public cloud services budgets. Retail
companies, perhaps due to experience, seem to be doing a better job of
managing their public cloud expenses. About 69% of retail companies
said their public cloud spend was under or on budget, and just 29%
reported being over budget, compared to 35% of cross-industry global
companies.
-
IT talent and security are barriers to hybrid cloud adoption, but
cost also tops the list: Globally, more than half of survey
respondents said that data security/compliance, performance,
management, and TCO are critical factors in deciding where to put
their application workloads. While 88% of global respondents expect
hybrid cloud will positively impact their business, hybrid cloud
skills ranked second in scarcity for retailers (30%), with the leading
shortage going to artificial intelligence and machine learning skills.
A huge emphasis for retailers compared to other industries was cost
- with nearly 20% citing this as a top criterion.
"More than many industries, retailers are acutely aware of how IT
strategy and execution directly impact the customer experience and the
bottom line. The high adoption and planned growth of hybrid cloud in
retail show that retailers understand that hybrid is the best solution
for keeping up with customer demands while keeping flexibility, security
and costs in line," said Chris Kozup (News - Alert), senior vice president of Global
Marketing at Nutanix. "I expect the retail industry to keep its lead in
IT innovation as they form new strategies to delight their customers in
the retail experience."
To learn more about the global report and findings, please download the
"Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Index 2018," here.
Nutanix at NRF
To meet up with Nutanix
at NRF 2019, stop by booth #1530 or schedule a one-on-one briefing
with an executive or product leader by emailing ebc@nutanix.com.
Nutanix is also planning a special evening event for insiders. Send a
note to events@nutanix.com if
you'd like an exclusive invitation.
Visitors to the booth will learn about Nutanix remote office solutions
for store locations, multi-cloud management capabilities for streamlined
IT operations, and IoT platform for next generation customer experiences
and data analysis. For each presentation or demo, visitors will also
earn shopping credits toward giveaways in the booth store.
For more information:
-
Learn more about Nutanix solutions for the retail industry on our website
-
Read about the transformative power of Nutanix for retail here
About Nutanix
Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and hyperconverged
infrastructure solutions, making infrastructure invisible so that IT can
focus on the applications and services that power their business.
Companies around the world use Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software to
bring one-click application management and mobility across public,
private and distributed edge clouds so they can run any application at
any scale with a dramatically lower total cost of ownership. The result
is organizations that can rapidly deliver a high-performance IT
environment on demand, giving application owners a true cloud-like
experience. Learn more at www.nutanix.com
or follow us on Twitter (News - Alert) @nutanix.
© 2019 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo and
all product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks
or trademarks of Nutanix, Inc., in the United States and other
countries. All other brand names mentioned herein are for identification
purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005101/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]