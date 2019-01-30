[January 14, 2019]

New Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Intelligence from Panjiva Tracks Drug Shipments and Inventory Activities

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Market Intelligence announced today the introduction of new alternative data set through its data feed management system, Xpressfeed™. This pharmaceutical package is a curated, sector-specific data feed which maps Panjiva supply chain data to the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Orange Book. This solution allows users to monitor and track pharmaceutical shipments to generic drug manufacturers leading up to official FDA announcements.

"This Panjiva Pharmaceutical data package is the foundation for benchmarking industry activity and providing insight into market changes, market entry, patent challenges, and inventory activities of generic drug manufacturers. The latest addition demonstrates our continuous commitment to bringing transparency to global supply chains," said Josh Green, co-founder of Panjiva.

Warren Breakstone, Managing Director and Chief Product Officer for Data Management Solutions at S&P Global Market Intelligence added, "This new source of alternative data offered via Xpressfeed provides new insights to investors and decision makers. Changes in shipment behaviour is a potential indication of FDA approval for generic distribution of drgs coming off patent and an important investment signal."







Client use cases for this data are highlighted in the Panjiva Daily, a curated newsletter available to all clients that offers insights into supply chain trends ranging from policy impact, logistics, and industrial aspects.

Panjiva's supply chain data was integrated to Xpressfeed in September of 2018. The latest pharmaceutical data set further complements S&P Global's supply chain capabilities, offering clients a collection of essential intelligence to understand global company relationships.

To learn more about Xpressfeed and the new product rollouts, please click here.

