|
|[January 14, 2019]
|
New Fortress Energy LLC Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering
New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) ("New Fortress" or the "Company")
announced today an initial public offering of 22,200,000 Class A shares
representing limited liability company interests in New Fortress (the
"Class A shares"), pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1
(including a prospectus) previously filed with the Securities and
Exchange Commission (the "SEC (News - Alert)"). The current expected initial public
offering price is between $17.00 and $19.00 per Class A share. In
addition, New Fortress intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option
to purchase up to an additional 3,330,000 Class A shares at the initial
public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The
Class A shares will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under
the ticker symbol "NFE."
Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Citigroup and Credit Suisse are acting as lead
book-running managers for the proposed offering. Additional book-running
managers are Evercore ISI (News - Alert) and Allen & Company LLC. Co-managers are JMP
Securities and Stifel.
The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a
prospectus that meets the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities
Act of 1933. A copy of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from:
|
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
|
Attention: Prospectus Department
|
180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor
|
New York, NY 10014
|
|
Barclays Capital Inc.
|
c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions
|
1155 Long Island Avenue
|
Edgewood, NY 11717
|
Telephone: (888) 603-5847
|
Email: barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com
|
|
Citigroup Global Markets Inc.
|
c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions
|
1155 Long Island Avenue
|
Edgewood, NY 11717
|
Telephone: (800) 831-9146
|
|
Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC
|
Attention: Prospectus Department
|
Eleven Madison Avenue, 3rd Floor
|
New York, NY 10010
|
Telephone: (800) 221-1037
|
Email: ecm.prospectus@credit-suisse.com
|
Important Information
A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed
with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not
be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the
registration statement becomes effective. The registration statement may
be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov
under "New Fortress Energy LLC." This press release shall not constitute
an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there
be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which
such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the
registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such
state or jurisdiction.
About New Fortress Energy LLC
New Fortress Energy is a global energy infrastructure company founded to
help accelerate the world's transition to clean energy. The company
funds, builds and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to
deliver fast-track, turnkey energy solutions that enable economic
growth, environmental stewardship and transform local industries and
communities. New Fortress Energy is majority-owned by a fund managed by
an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group.
Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute
"forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking
statements represent the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning
future events, and it is possible that the results described in this
press release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are
subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are
outside of the Company's control, that could cause actual results to
differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking
statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on
forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.
Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is
made, and, except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any
obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as
a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors
emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to
predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking
statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other
cautionary statements in the prospectus included in the registration
statement filed with the SEC in connection with the Company's initial
public offering, which could cause its actual results to differ
materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005409/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]