New Poll by The Mighty Shows Americans' Growing Concerns Over Texas Ruling on the Affordable Health Care Act

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey of Americans with disabilities and pre-existing conditions has found 84 percent of them fear health insurance companies will discriminate against them following last month's US District judge ruling that the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional. The survey was by conducted from Jan. 5-9 by The Mighty - the fastest growing social media platform for patients and families diagnosed with disease or health disorder. The Mighty reaches more than 90 million people every month across their mobile app, website, newsletters and social media. It's been described as Facebook for people with health conditions. The founder of The Mighty, Mike Porath, says his organization conducted the instant poll to get insight on how their members feel about last month's federal court ruling. "This survey gives us a real-time view of what people facing diseases, disabilities and chronic conditions fear about losing their healthcare," said Porath. "This is an in-depth look at what the Affordable Care Act means to people who rely on their health insurance to survive, regardless of party affiliation." How the Survey was Conducted The Mighty leveraged its platforms to survey over 2,700 random users' feelings on the Affordable Care Act, halth insurance and which party they believe cares for their needs the most. The poll found:



Q) Without health insurance, would you be able to afford treatment for your condition or that of your loved ones? 94 percent responded NO. Q) Do you have a disability or pre­existing condition? 87 percent responded YES.

Q) Do you trust the government to protect your health insurance? 93 percent responded NO. Q) Which party do you believe will do a better job protecting your health insurance? 75 percent preferred DEMOCRATS over REPUBLICANS. Q) Does the recent ruling by the federal judge in Texas make you more or less likely to vote for President Trump next year? 54 percent said YES, 30 percent said NEITHER, 10 percent said NO, 6 percent don't vote. Readers can click here to read more on how The Mighty's members responded. About The Mighty In the past, families and patients diagnosed with a new life-threatening disease never had an instant support group. They couldn't turn to social media platforms like Facebook and share their new fears. Likewise, they didn't want to burden those closest to them. The Mighty is a Facebook-style social network devoted to helping people facing health challenges and disabilities. It's one of the fastest growing social media platforms on the scene, outpacing Facebook and Snapchat - and surpassing every major health publisher in the US. Every 20 seconds, a new patient or family member signs up with The Mighty, giving them an instant support group. And those users are more engaged with the site than with other health publishers. In fact, it has 2.7x more social engagement than WebMD, Healthline, Everyday Health and the Mayo Clinic - combined. Press Contact: Mark Macias

