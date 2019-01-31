|
|[January 11, 2019]
|
New Cloud Security Alliance Study Finds Cybersecurity Incidents and Misconceptions Both Increase as Critical ERP Systems Migrate to Clouds
The Cloud
Security Alliance (CSA), the world's leading organization dedicated
to defining standards, certifications and best practices to help ensure
a secure cloud computing environment, today released the findings from
the first research survey on "Enterprise
Resource Planning (ERP) Applications and Cloud Adoption." The study
offers greater insight into cloud preparation and migration, the
features and benefits gained, and the security and privacy challenges
for ERP systems in a cloud environment.
According to the survey, 69 percent of organizations are migrating data
for popular ERP applications to the cloud, moving to major cloud
infrastructure-as-a-service providers, with the overwhelming majority,
almost 90 percent, stating that these applications are business-critical.
In line with the top three migration concerns - moving sensitive data
followed by security and compliance - the research finds that attackers
are evolving, too. Over half of the survey respondents stated that they
expect security incidents in the cloud to increase in the next year.
Yet, when it comes to accountability, there are troubling
misconceptions: While 60 percent of survey respondents claim that they
feel the cloud service provider is responsible for a breach, 77 percent
believe that it is the responsibility of the organization itself
actually to secure their ERP applications. Third-parties are held least
accountable and responsible. This perception gap shows that
organizations need to take more ownership of their business-critical
applications while migrating them to the cloud.
"The cloud computing ecosystem is maturing rapidly and business-critical
applications, such as ERP solutions, are being moved to cloud
environments. With this shift, organizations are starting to explore the
question of whether a cloud environment might alleviate traditional
challenges that business-critical applicatins normally face," said John
Yeoh, Director of Research, Americas for the Cloud Security Alliance.
"As moving to the cloud raises its own security and privacy challenges,
we wanted to provide some benchmarks regarding the myriad issues
surrounding cloud migration and security."
The study, which was sponsored by Onapsis, a leader in business-critical
application security, surveyed 199 managers, C-level executives, and
staff from enterprises in the Americas (49%), APAC (26%) and EMEA (25%).
"In any cloud migration, regardless of the provider, security must be
implemented from the start and implemented in phases throughout the
project. Organizations are concerned about moving sensitive data across
environments, then addressing the security and compliance implications
that come of that migration. Our studies have found that implementing
security in each phase of the migration could save customers over five
times of their implementation costs," stated Juan Pablo
Perez-Etchegoyen, CTO of Onapsis and Chair of the CSA ERP Security
Working Group.
Among the survey's other key findings:
-
Americas (73%) and APAC (73%) were more likely to report that they
were currently migrating business-critical applications to the cloud
than those in EMEA, where regulations such as the European Union
General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) impacted organizational
plans for technology purchases, cloud services, and third-party
policies.
-
Companies are taking added measures to protect their ERP applications
in the cloud, including identity and access controls (68%), firewalls
(63%), and vulnerability assessment (62%).
-
On-premise models (61%) are employed most commonly, with cloud SaaS (News - Alert)
(41%), cloud IaaS (23%) and cloud PaaS (17%) following.
-
Listed among the benefits of moving to the cloud were scalability with
new technologies (65%), lower cost of ownership (61%) and security
patching and updating by the provider (49%). Barriers listed were
moving of sensitive data (65%), security (59%), and compliance
challenges (54%).
Read the full results of "ERP
Applications and Cloud Adoption." The survey comes as a follow-up to
the February report "The
State of Enterprise Resource Planning Security in the Cloud."
CSA research prides itself on vendor neutrality, agility, and integrity
of results. Sponsors are CSA Corporate Members who support the findings
of the research project but have no added influence on the content
development or editing rights of CSA research.
About Cloud Security Alliance
The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is the world's leading organization
dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help
ensure a secure cloud computing environment. CSA harnesses the subject
matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments,
and its corporate and individual members to offer cloud
security-specific research, education, training, certification, events,
and products. CSA's activities, knowledge, and extensive network benefit
the entire community impacted by cloud - from providers and customers to
governments, entrepreneurs, and the assurance industry - and
provide a forum through which different parties can work together to
create and maintain a trusted cloud ecosystem. For further information,
visit us at www.cloudsecurityalliance.org,
and follow us on Twitter (News - Alert) @cloudsa.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190111005076/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]