[January 10, 2019] New E-rate Consulting Services Launched by Solix, Inc.

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schools, libraries and consortia seeking broadband and telecommunications funding from the federal 'E-rate' program now have access to support and program expertise from the most experienced team in the nation. Solix, Inc., which served as the E-rate business process solution provider from the program's inception in 1998 through December 2018 is now offering assistance to applicants seeking funding from the program. With the expansion of its consulting services to include E-rate, clients can now benefit from Solix' unique and unsurpassed 20-year expertise. Solix' E-rate consulting services include preparation and filing of applications to maximize funding, analytics tools, updates, invoicing, appeals and audit support. For more details, please visit our website at Solix E-Rate Consulting, E-mail us at SolixConsultingServices@solixinc.com, or call us directly at (855) 765-4987. Solix is offering a complimetary E-rate Rapid Fund Assessment. With some basic applicant information, Solix' E-rate experts will provide:



Estimates of the amount of funding for which an applicant may qualify

Overview of what to expect if an applicant has never applied for E-rate funding

Insights into maximizing eligible funding while remaining compliant Solix offers expert support for a range of government funding programs including E-rate and Rural Health Care. The Federal Communications Commission oversees both The Schools and Libraries Universal Service Fund Program (E-rate), which helps schools and libraries obtain affordable broadband and telecom services, and The Rural Health Care Program, which provides funding to rural health care providers for certain technology services necessary for the provision of health care. Solix' subsidiary, Sivic Solutions Group, assists schools, school districts and counties in maximizing funding from Medicaid, TANF and other federal programs. Solix is a best-in-class business process outsourcing firm providing program management, technology solutions, consulting and customer care for clients throughout the United States.

