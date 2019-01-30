[January 10, 2019] New RootMetrics Report: AT&T and Verizon Battle it out in Phoenix

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from RootMetrics by IHS Markit, the gold standard for mobile performance benchmarking, reveals AT&T and Verizon are in a heated competition to offer the top mobile experience in Phoenix. According to the latest 2nd Half 2018 Phoenix Metro RootScore Report , AT&T and Verizon share the award for overall performance for the fourth report in a row. The carriers also share the award for network reliability, while Verizon earns outright wins in network speed and data performance. When it comes to data speed in Phoenix, AT&T records the fastest median download and upload speeds at 41.4 Mbps and 13.2 Mbps, respectively, allowing a subscriber to download a high-definition TV show in about two minutes and upload a photo to social media in about three seconds. Sprint also makes improvements in the data performance category, increasing its median download speed from 11.0 Mbps to 20.4 Mbps since the previous round of testing. "AT&T and Verizon are continuing their battle for the top spot in the Phoenix metro area," said Doug King, director of business development at RootMetrics. "It's clear the carriers are making all aspects of mobile performance a priority, with shared wins in key categories such as network reliability as well as notable data performance improvements. With T-Mobile also heating up the competition in call and text categories, sharing these awards wit AT&T and Verizon, it's clear that Phoenix natives can expect a flexible and speedy smartphone experience, no matter how they use their devices."



This is the fifteenth time RootMetrics has tested the mobile networks in Phoenix and issued findings for the metro area. RootScore Reports provide a scientific, independent, consumer-focused assessment of mobile network performance. Mobile Performance You Can Depend on

AT&T and Verizon share the Network Reliability RootScore Award, which was previously held outright by Verizon for two consecutive reports. Meanwhile, Verizon earns the Network Speed RootScore Award, which was previously held outright by AT&T for two consecutive reports. RootMetrics' network reliability category is a combination of results from data, call and text tests, while the network speed category examines results across testing of data transfers, downloading email and web/app tasks. Data Performance Verizon holds the Data Performance RootScore Award outright, taking the title from two-time outright winner AT&T. However, AT&T records the fastest median download and upload speeds at 41.4 Mbps and 13.2 Mbps, respectively. The data performance category reflects how well networks perform in downloading and uploading data, performing email tasks and downloading files that approximate loading typical webpages or apps. Call and Text Performance AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon share the award for call performance, which Verizon previously held outright. The three carriers also share the Text Performance RootScore Award, which was previously shared by solely T-Mobile and AT&T. Call performance testing is based on how reliably each network can place and maintain calls, while text performance measures how reliably and quickly consumers can send and receive text messages. Comprehensive Testing To evaluate the mobile experience in Phoenix, RootMetrics conducted tests across all hours of the day and night from December 8 through December 13. Using smartphones purchased off the shelf at carrier stores, tests were conducted indoors at 116 locations and while driving 2,337 miles. For details about RootMetrics testing, see the methodology section of the RootMetrics website. About RootMetrics

RootMetrics by IHS Markit is mobile analytics that measures mobile network performance and offers insights into the consumer mobile experience. RootMetrics provides data on mobile network performance to help the networks improve and give consumers an end-to-end look at mobile performance. To ensure that RootMetrics reflects real-world mobile usage, testing is conducted based on where, when and how consumers use their smartphones most often.

