[January 08, 2019] New Texas A&M University System RELLIS Campus IT Services Awarded To Columbia Advisory Group

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Located eight miles from Texas A&M University College Station campus, the newly formed RELLIS Campus sits on 2,000 acres and offers classes to students pursuing degrees at campuses across Texas. As a pioneer in this shared-campus model, TAMUS needed to find a nimble IT support service partner to integrate student recruitment, enrollment, tuition payment, course scheduling, reporting, administrative and other IT needs across multiple parent campuses and data systems. After reviewing responses to a thorough Request for Proposal, TAMU System selected Columbia Advisory Group (CAG) as a partner in this new campus venture. "CAG's team of IT experts are accustomed to the aggressive timelines and rigorous and evolving demands that an innovative project of this type will naturally entail. Their higher-ed focused IT services team will enable us to move quickly to provide integrated service to both our students and our member campuses," said Mark Stone, Chief Information Officer for Texas A&M University System. The contract also includes future integration of learning management systems (LMS) and single sign-on (SSO) capabilities. The campus will feature high-tech, high-impact research facilities for technology development, testing and commercialization and a collaborative education complex to offer multiple academic degrees from many universities within the A&M System and Blinn College, as well as offer opportunities for workforce skils training to the surrounding communities. David McLaughlin, CEO of CAG, says, "Since the RELLIS campus is a completely new entity for TAMU System, this project required innovative thinking and a deep knowledge of higher ed processes and technology. Our team is ready to adapt quickly as the campus grows and needs evolve."



About Columbia Advisory Group Columbia Advisory Group (CAG) is a highly experienced Information Technology (IT) consulting firm. With 100+ years of combined technology experience and business acumen, CAG's team has assessed and helped improve the performance of more than 300 technology organizations and IT departments. By focusing on simple, meaningful and practical solutions combined with straight-forward analysis and recommendations, CAG's team has experience in many regulatory and economic environments with companies and organizations of all sizes. CAG not only offers a deep understanding of IT, but its solutions are software and hardware agnostic. Whether a client is high growth or economically challenged, CAG can adapt to the complexities and nuances of that business. Based in Dallas, Texas, CAG works extensively with clients throughout the U.S. For more information, visit www.columbiaadvisory.com

About the A&M System The Texas A&M University System is one of the largest systems of higher education in the nation, with a budget of $4.2 billion. Through a statewide network of 11 universities and seven state agencies, the Texas A&M System educates more than 150,000 students and makes more than 22 million additional educational contacts through service and outreach programs each year. System-wide, research and development expenditures exceeded $946 million in FY 2015 and helped drive the state's economy. For more information about the RELLIS campus and the RELLIS Campus Master Plan please refer to; https://rellis.tamus.edu/faqs/. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-texas-am-university-system-rellis-campus-it-services-awarded-to-columbia-advisory-group-300775195.html SOURCE Columbia Advisory Group

