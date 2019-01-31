[January 08, 2019] New President Named For Myriad Global Media USA

HOUSTON, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Myriad Global Media has announced the appointment of Russ Roberts as President of its U.S. operations. Roberts will oversee all business in the Americas for the digital agency, which produces cutting-edge communications and digital content for customers primarily in the oil and gas, technology, and government sectors. In his 30-year communications career, Roberts has successfully built and managed teams in the Americas, Africa and Asia Pacific, supporting all aspects of the energy supply chain, from exploration and production to manufacturing, transportation, storage and delivery of products to the customer. "I am delighted that Russ Roberts will take the lead as we move forward on the next stage of our journey," said James Thompson, CEO of Myriad Global Media. "His proven track record of global leadership and professionalism in the energy industry, and experience in training and media relations, make him the natural choice to drive the expansion of Myriad Global across the Americas over the next decade." Roberts joins Myriad afte 20 years with ExxonMobil Corporation, most recently as Americas Operations Manager, where his team provided public and government affairs support for all businesses from Alaska to Argentina. His team also secured community support and regulatory approval for a multi-billion-dollar plastics manufacturing plant being constructed in partnership with Saudi Arabia Basic Industries along the Texas Gulf Coast.



Prior to ExxonMobil, Roberts worked in Houston in the natural gas pipeline industry after 10 years as a print and radio journalist, and a TV anchor/reporter for NBC and CBS networks in Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana. Roberts holds a journalism degree from Texas A&M University and is a member of several volunteer and professional organizations in Houston.

ABOUT MYRIAD GLOBAL

For nearly 30 years, Myriad Global Media has produced award-winning, cutting-edge digital communications for globally dispersed clients across digital, video, 2D/3D animation, graphic design, e-learning, mixed reality and more. Myriad delivers comprehensive, strategic solutions to help customers communicate, implement and manage internal and external programs that meet or exceed their organizations' goals. Myriad is at the forefront of new immersive technologies such as virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR), developing innovative training solutions that help clients attract and retain employees and grow their businesses. Myriad operates a global team collaborating together across our major offices in Houston, London and Abu Dhabi. CONTACT: Shea Sullivan

(713) 377-9937 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-president-named-for-myriad-global-media-usa-300775001.html SOURCE Myriad Global Media

