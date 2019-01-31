|
|[January 08, 2019]
|
New Data on Cybersecurity in the Manufacturing Industry Shows Small Manufacturers Play Critical Role in Securing the Supply Chain
Though the manufacturing sector does not attract the sheer volume of
total cyberattacks as other areas of the economy, research has shown
that coordinated cyber espionage targets manufacturing more than any
other sector.1 For this reason, ISACA and the Digital
Manufacturing and Design Innovation Institute (DMDII) recently partnered
to conduct a survey that explored the cybersecurity challenges faced by
the global manufacturing industry. Survey findings showed that
manufacturers still face security concerns, including those related to
Internet of Things (IoT)-integrated devices and employee error, and that
they continue to struggle with finding skilled cybersecurity staff and
may be underspending on security training.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005845/en/
This survey, conducted in August 2018, captured responses from 167
participants from across ISACA, DMDII and Manufacturing Extension
Partnership stakeholders. Where possible, these findings were compared
against ISACA's 2018
State of Cybersecurity and 2018
Cybersecurity Culture research findings for all industries. This
outreach was meant to take an early pulse of manufacturing cybersecurity
with a smaller sample size, with plans to expand this research with a
larger-scale survey in the future.
"Three-quarters of U.S. manufacturing firms have fewer than 20 employees
and 98 percent have fewer than 500. To shore up the resiliency of the
U.S. supply chain, reaching small manufacturers is essential, and
understanding their needs and capabilities is a crucial initial step,"
says Kevin McDunn, Chief Product Officer of DMDII. "This survey begins
this important work that will lead to the type of accessible, low-cost
tools and training opportunities that DMDII can develop and get into the
hands of these manufacturers."
Survey results revealed some areas of strength related to the
manufacturing industry's approach to cybersecurity when compared against
all industries:
-
78 percent of manufacturing organizations have a formal process for
dealing with cybersecurity incidents, and 68 percent have one for
ransomware attacks.
-
77 percent expressed confidence in their security team's abilities to
detect and respond to advanced persistent threats (APTs).
-
34 percent noted they were experiencing more cybersecurity attacks
today than a year ago, compared to 62 percent across all industries
from ISACA's 2018 State of Cybersecurity survey.
-
74 percent indicated they believed their organization's cybersecurity
training budgets would either increase or at least be maintained at
current levels; only 4 percent anticipated a decrease in the coming
year.
Despite these positive data points, the survey results also revealed
areas where the industry still needs to make progrss:
-
75 percent of manufacturing organizations have a program in place to
promote cybersecurity awareness among their employees, but only 37
percent believe that their programs are very to completely effective.
-
47 percent of manufacturing organizations are spending less than US
$1,000 on average each year on continuing education opportunities for
their staff-versus 25 percent in other industries-and nearly 1 in 10
reported that their enterprises spent nothing on average each year on
these educational opportunities.
-
81 percent of manufacturing organizations are somewhat to very
concerned about the potential cybersecurity risks with
personal, internet-connected devices. 58 percent don't allow those
devices to connect to the corporate network and 72 percent don't allow
those devices to connect to the corporate network on the manufacturing
floor.
-
Finding skilled cyber-staff remains challenging; a 1.8 million worker
shortage is anticipated by 2022. Respondents indicated it takes an
average of five months to fill open positions and 61 percent of hiring
managers said less than half of applicants are qualified.
"Though the manufacturing industry has made great strides in addressing
security issues, this research illustrates the need for organizations to
elevate cybersecurity as a priority to build the foundation of its
cybersecurity culture, better secure their operations, and strengthen
the global digital economic ecosystem," says Frank Downs, Director of
Cybersecurity Practices at ISACA. "Partnerships and information sharing,
like ISACA's collaboration with DMDII on this study, are becoming
increasingly key to accomplishing these goals."
To read ISACA and CMMI's 2018 Cybersecurity Culture Report and related
executive summary, infographic and blog posts, visit www.isaca.org/cybersecurity-culture-study.
ISACA's State of Cybersecurity report and related blog post, resources
and infographic can be found at https://cybersecurity.isaca.org/state-of-cybersecurity.
About ISACA
Now in its 50th
anniversary year, ISACA® (isaca.org)
is a global association helping individuals and enterprises achieve the
positive potential of technology. Today's world is powered by
information and technology, and ISACA equips professionals with the
knowledge, credentials, education and community to advance their careers
and transform their organizations. ISACA leverages the expertise of its
460,000 engaged professionals-including its 140,000 members-in
information and cyber security, governance, assurance, risk and
innovation, as well as its enterprise performance subsidiary, CMMI®
Institute, to help advance innovation through technology. ISACA has
a presence in more than 188 countries, including more than 220 chapters
worldwide and offices in both the United States and China.
Twitter (News - Alert): www.twitter.com/ISACANews
LinkedIn (News - Alert): www.linkedin.com/company/isaca
Facebook (News - Alert): www.facebook.com/ISACAHQ
Instagram: www.instagram.com/isacanews/
About DMDII
The Digital Manufacturing and Design Innovation Institute is where
innovative manufacturers go to forge their futures. In partnership with
UI LABS and the Department of Defense, DMDII equips U.S. factories with
the digital tools and expertise they need to begin building every part
better than the last. As a result, its more than 300 partners increase
their productivity and win more business. DMDII has invested
approximately $90 million in more than 60 applied research and
development projects in areas including design; product development;
systems engineering; future factories; agile, resilient supply chains;
and cybersecurity.
1 2017 Verizon (News - Alert) Data Breach Investigations Report
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005845/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]