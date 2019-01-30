|
|[January 08, 2019]
|
New Study Analyzes Teacher Pension Plans in Six States
A new report finds that teacher pension plans play a critical role in
retaining educators while also providing greater retirement security
than 401(k)-style retirement accounts. Eight out of ten educators
serving in the six states studied can expect to collect pension benefits
that are greater in value than what they could receive under an
idealized 401(k)-type plan. The study also finds that the typical
teacher in these states that offer pensions will serve 25 years in the
same state, while two out of three educators will teach for at least 20
years.
These findings are featured in new research, Teacher Pensions vs.
401(k)s in Six States: Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Kentucky,
Missouri and Texas, from the UC Berkeley Center for Labor
Research and Education (Labor
Center) and the National
Institute on Retirement Security. The report is author by Dr. Nari
Rhee, director of the Retirement Security Program at the UC Berkeley
Labor Center, and Leon (Rocky) Joyner, vice president and actuary with Segal
Consulting.
Download the report here.
Register for the webinar here.
"In the six states analyzed, we find that pensions are significantly
better matched to a teacher's career than 401(k) accounts and that
switching away from pensions would sharply reduce the retirement
security of education professionals," says report co-author Nari Rhee.
"Moreover, we find that teacher pensions are a critical workforce
retention tool, which is a key consideration as public schools in many
comunities face teacher shortages."
The study analyzes teacher turnover patterns and projects the final
tenure for the current teaching workforce using retirement system
actuarial assumptions. Then, the study compares benefits for current
teachers under the existing pension and a hypothetical 401(k) account
with the same contribution rate as the pension. Importantly, the
analysis was weighted to reflect the real-life teaching workforce in
each state.
"The evidence is clear that pensions have a magnetic effect on the
education workforce and are the most cost-efficient means of providing
teachers with a stable and secure income in retirement," says Diane
Oakley, NIRS executive director. "It's a win-win to provide teachers
with pensions because it keeps experienced educators in the classroom
while simultaneously providing teachers with retirement security. Thanks
to this study, we can put to rest false claims about the adequacy and
fairness of teacher pensions," Oakley explained.
The research finds that:
-
Most classroom teaching is performed by long-career teachers who
are well-positioned to benefit from a traditional pension. On
average in the six states, the typical teacher will serve 25 years in
the same state while two out of three educators will teach for at
least 20 years.
-
For eight out of ten teachers in the six states analyzed, pensions
provide higher, more secure retirement income compared to a
401(k)-style plan. An average of 77 percent of teachers will stay
long enough in the same retirement system to earn greater, more secure
benefits from the lowest-tier pension compared to an idealized 401(k)
with low fees and no investment mistakes. Compared to a realistic
401(k) with typical individual investor returns, existing pensions are
better for 81 percent of teachers.
-
Conversely, only two out of ten teachers in the six states will
accrue less benefit under the lowest-tier pension offered by their
state, compared to an idealized 401(k)-style plan. Across the six
states, only 23 percent of teachers will not accumulate enough service
in the same retirement system to earn pension benefits from the
lowest-tier pension that are greater than benefits from an idealized
401(k). Only 19 percent are better off with a realistic 401(k) than
with a pension.
-
In all six states, most teachers would require substantially higher
contributions to realize the same retirement income in a 401(k) as the
lowest-tier pension. The magnitude of increased cost varies due to
differences in teacher demographics and pension benefit structure.
Based on median age at hire and median projected service, it would
cost 20 percent more to fund a typical Georgia teacher's retirement
benefit. For those in Colorado, Connecticut, and Kentucky, it would
cost roughly 40 percent more. In Missouri and Texas, a 401(k) would
require twice the pension contributions for a typical teacher.
Given these data findings, the report offers four key implications for
any policymakers considering pension reform:
1. As teacher shortages worsen, it is important to consider that
pensions exert a clear retention effect on experienced teachers,
lowering turnover and contributing to education quality.
2. Shifting from pensions to 401(k)s to other account-based plans will
increase turnover and significantly reduce the retirement incomes of
long-term teachers who conduct most classroom teaching.
3. Shifting to 401(k)s will decrease the aggregate retirement income of
teachers, reducing future consumer spending in the state.
4. States concerned about equity between short- and long-term teachers
should consider restoring or augmenting portability provisions in
existing pensions, such as service credit purchases, pension system
reciprocity, matching employee contribution refunds, and allowing
non-vested employees to purchase lifetime income. Colorado PERA stands
out as a system that provides attractive benefits to teachers and other
public servants regardless of tenure.
The National Institute on Retirement Security is a non-profit,
non-partisan organization established to contribute to informed
policymaking by fostering a deep understanding of the value of
retirement security to employees, employers and the economy as a whole.
Located in Washington, D.C., NIRS' diverse membership includes financial
services firms, employee benefit plans, trade associations, and other
retirement service providers. More information is available at www.nirsonline.org.
Follow NIRS on Twitter (News - Alert) @nirsonline.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005337/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]