|
|[January 08, 2019]
|
New Year, New Health Coaching Tools for Humana's Go365® Wellness Rewards App
Starting today, Humana features new virtual well-being resources for
Go365®, Humana
Inc.'s (NYSE: HUM) wellness and rewards program. Employers and
members will now have access to personalized digital health tools
through four industry-leading partners. Humana is expanding its
direct-to-consumer offerings to enable its customers to have more
choices when it comes to managing physical, emotional and social health
and wellness.
The new partners represent several of the leaders in health and fitness,
well-being and mindfulness services, including:
-
DailyBurn - A mobile application that provides over 1,000
expert-led video and audio workouts across web, mobile and TV
applications.
-
Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) - Fitbit's personalized training app, Fitbit
Coach, gives Go365 members access to dynamic video workouts from
professional trainers, plus 40+ run and walk audio coaching sessions
expert-designed to help you increase endurance, speed and form based
on your fitness level and goals. The addition of Fitbit Coach is the
latest example of Humana's expanding strategic partnership with Fitbit.
-
MindSciences - Evidence-based video programs developed by
leading neuroscientist/psychiatrist Dr. Jud Brewer that use
mindfulness learning techniques to overcome overeating, anxiety/stress
and smoking: Eat Right Now, Unwinding Anxiety and Craving to Quit.
-
Noom - A personalized program delivered through your mobile
phone that uses psychology and small goals to change your habits, so
that you can lose the weight and keep it off for good.
"Helping our members reach each goal and milestone on their personal
health journey takes an understanding of how to make each one
achievable," said Jeff Reid, senior vice president of Humana Wellness
Solutions. "With these four partners, Go365 can help our members on
their journey to achieving their best health - from the physical to
mental and emotional health and well-being."
Go365's four new partners are available on eligible commercial Humana
plans beginning today. These enhancements to the service stand to offer
commercial group employers new ways to provide employees with
best-in-class wellness programs as part of a competitive benefits
package, while supporting employees to reduce health care costs.
To learn more about how Go365 guides individuals on their journey toward
better well-being, go to Go365.com.
You can also find us on Facebook (News - Alert): http://www.facebook.com/Go365Now,
Twitter (News - Alert): @Go365Now,
Tumblr: www.go365now.tumblr.com,
YouTube (News - Alert): https://www.youtube.com/Go365Now;
Facebook Medicare: www.facebook.com/Go365forMedicare.
About Go365
Go365® is a wellness and rewards program. Go365 is deeply
rooted in behavioral economics and actuarial science, and serves more
than 5 million members nationwide. By integrating rewards with health,
Go365 provides tools and support to help members live healthier lives
and reduce healthcare costs.
For more information Go365, please visit the company's website at Go365.com.
You can also find us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Go365Now,
Twitter: @Go365Now,
Tumblr: www.go365now.tumblr.com,
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/Go365Now;
Facebook Medicare: www.facebook.com/Go365forMedicare.
About Humana
Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and
specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in
care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new
kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being
and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for
people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel,
and communities at large.
To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care
professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place
for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities,
resources and tools - such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy
services, data analytics and wellness solutions - combine to produce a
simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more
effective.
More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the
Investor Relations page of the company's web site at www.humana.com,
including copies of:
-
Annual reports to stockholders
-
Securities and Exchange Commission filings
-
Most recent investor conference presentations
-
Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
-
Calendar of events
-
Corporate Governance information
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005699/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]