New Survey Examines the Need for Active Shooter Training in the Workplace
[January 08, 2019]

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), around two million American workers a year report being victims of workplace violence. A new poll commissioned by Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS), a leading provider of workplace first aid, safety supplies and training services, found that 35 percent of employed Americans are not confident they know what to do if an active shooter enters a building they are in. The survey was conducted online by The Harris Poll, from October 24-26, 2018 among 1,076 U.S. adults ages 18 and older who are currently employed.

"Although rare, workplace shootings are unfortunately increasing," said Tom Lally, Director of Training & Compliance - First Aid & Safety, Cintas. "According to the BLS, workplace shootings comprised 79 percent of all workplace homicides in 20161. In light of this, employers and employees need to prepare for the worst."

A 2016 report found that 75 to 80 percent of businesses are looking to implement some type of armed intruder/active shooter policy procedure and training2. According to the Occupational Health and Safety Administration, each employer must provide a place of employment which are free from recognized hazards that are causing or are likely to cause death or serious physical harm to his employees3.

"Effective training can help prepare employees for these worst case scenarios by teaching them to recognize the warning signs of workplace violence and how to properly respond to an armed threat, which can help make a difference and potentially save lives," added Lally.

Cintas has teamed up with the Center for Personal Protection and Safety, a leading developer of workplace violence prevention training, to offer on-site workplace violence prevention/active shootr training. The 90-minute training session includes:



  • Categories of workplace violence
  • Myths surrounding violence in the workplace
  • Identifying areas of concern
  • Reporting workplace violence
  • Options for dealing with an armed threat

For more information, visit https://www.cintastraining.com.

About Cintas Corporation:


Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get READY™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing a wide range of products and services that enhance our customers' image and help keep their facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With products and services including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and safety and compliance courses, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

Survey Method

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Cintas from October 24-26, 2018 among 2,003 U.S. adults ages 18 and older, among whom 1,076 are currently employed. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact calvarez@mulberrymc.com.

